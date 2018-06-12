Joe Otten

Justice minister Phillip Lee resigns over government handling of Brexit

By | Tue 12th June 2018 - 12:49 pm

Justice Minister, Dr Phillip Lee resigned this morning over the manner in which the government is pursuing Brexit.

In a statement on his website he says

The main reason for my taking this decision now is the Brexit process and the Government’s wish to limit Parliament’s role in contributing to the final outcome in a vote that takes place today.

Lee rejects the idea of referendum on the final deal, but does suggest another way forward

If Brexit is worth doing, then it is certainly worth doing well; regardless of how long that takes. It is, however, irresponsible to proceed as we are, so we should:

• recognise that the UK and EU are not ready for Brexit and pause, extend or revoke Article 50 so that we do not leave before we are ready.

• re-engage with our European and international friends to talk about how to achieve the aims that we share for the future in ways that respect individual countries’ interests and sovereignty. Since 2016, electorates in many countries across Europe have expressed similar concerns to those that we expressed in the referendum and so much is changing, and will continue to change, across the whole of our continent.

• empower our Parliament so that its role is not limited to making fake choices – such as between a ‘bad deal’ and a cliff-edge ‘no deal’. Our Parliament should be able to direct our Government to change course in our interests. In all conscience, I cannot support the Government’s decision to oppose this amendment because doing so breaches such fundamental principles of human rights and Parliamentary sovereignty. A vote between bad and worse is not a meaningful vote. And I cannot bring myself to vote for it in the bastion of liberty, freedom and human rights that is our Parliament.

This is more constructive than any of the leavers deserve, but it is a sign how much the goalposts have shifted that leavers are now whining about the possibility of outcomes worse than staying in the EU …

…such as any outcome other than staying in the EU. What happened to having our cake and eating it? I guess we turned out not to have the upper hand in negotiations after all – that was so much bluster – and we weakened ourselves even further by invoking Article 50 a) at all, and b) without a plan.

How was it left to people who voted remain, to remind the leavers, drunk on their own vandalism, what Eurosceptics were actually demanding for decades up until June 2016: a free trade area without political union?

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

  • P.J. 12th Jun '18 - 1:16pm

    @Joe Otten
    ‘Lee rejects the idea of referendum on the final deal, but does suggest another way forward’

    From Phillip Lee’s website

    ‘When the Government is able to set out an achievable, clearly defined path – one that has been properly considered, whose implications have been foreseen, and that is rooted in reality and evidence, not dreams and dogma – it should go to the people, once again, to seek their confirmation.’

  • Jason 12th Jun '18 - 1:26pm

    What he means is that we revoke 50, get back into the EU with higher payments and then allow the other 27 to vote so that no one will be allowed to leave. That should get rid of Brexit nicely!

