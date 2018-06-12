Money in Switzerland

Switzerland’s system of direct democracy includes the right to submit a federal initiative and a referendum, both of which may overturn a parliamentary decision.
Last year they held a referendum on a Universal basic income and last Sunday they had one on re-establishing sovereignty over money creation as per this economist article https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2018/06/09/a-referendum-on-the-way-money-is-created.

The proposal would have brought an end to the fractional reserve banking system in Switzerland. The central bank would have become the only provider of Swiss francs in a full reserve system. In other words, commercial banks would no longer be able to create cash; their ability to lend money would be restricted.
The proposers argued that commercial banks could and should be in the business of intermediating between borrowers and savers and not in the business of creating money. The money they lend should come from those who wish to invest in the lending business, just as is currently the case with mutual stock funds. The government’s practice of giving banks the power to create money guaranteed by taxpayers represents an unfounded implicit subsidy to the banks. Money creation and intermediating between borrowers and lenders are conceptually quite different. There is no reason in today’s world of electronic money to allow such intermediaries to carry out monetary creation as part of their intermediation.
Supporters of the initiative argued that the potential change would make the system less dangerous to credit risks. They use the 2008 global financial crash as an example of why the banking system needs to reduce irresponsible spending. Opponents, such as UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti argued that approving the initiative would be “suicidal.”
“For us, it’s actually a really intellectual challenging exercise. What you just mentioned… would effectively prevent the commercial banking sector from running money multipliers, from lending out to the economy and creating deposits,” Evelyn Herrmann, European economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Friday.”
The Vote last Sunday decisively rejected the initiative https://www.ft.com/content/686e0342-6c97-11e8-852d-d8b934ff5ffa

The UK based Positive Money said “The fact that around a quarter of voters supported the Vollgeld initiative shows there is a real appetite for radical reform of a money and banking system which does not seem to be working for most people,”
Pressure for reform of fractional reserve banking has grown since the global financial crises of 2007-08, with proponents of changes including Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England.
The Vollgeld proposals were similar to ideas that emerged in the US in the 1930s, in the wake of the Great Depression. In 1935, the economist Irving Fisher proposed a “100 percent reserve banking” system to eliminate bank runs, smooth economic cycles and reduce indebtedness.
Former US congressman Dennis Kucinich introduced a bill in 2011 along similar lines https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/2990

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth

  • Richard Underhill 12th Jun '18 - 4:21pm

    Vince Cable’s speech in the Commons today, 12/6/2018, referred to the Swiss, who have much experience of referendums, as being familiar with the concept and use of confirmatory referendums, namely that the Swiss government has done what they were asked to do when the previous referendum was decided.
    Some statistics on how often that happens might be helpful.

  • John Marriott 12th Jun '18 - 4:55pm

    Ah, the Swiss. Thinking of them reminds me of Orson Welles’ famous quote about them to Joseph Cotton on the ‘Riesenrat’ in Vienna’s Prater Fun Fair from David Lean’s film ‘Harry Line’ of the late 1940s. Probably very unfair; but it does make you think!

    PS For those of you who are too young to remember, the words “cuckoo clock” feature prominently. Time to get Googling?

  • John Marriott 12th Jun '18 - 4:58pm

    Typo alert! That should read ‘The Third Man’ and his name was ‘Harry LIME ‘!

  • Peter Martin 12th Jun '18 - 5:14pm

    This can’t work. There’s a general misconception about banks ‘creating money’ when they lend. Banks don’t have any magical powers in this respect. If they really could create money in the way some are led to believe they’d never go broke.

    The Swiss franc, in its fundamental form, is an IOU of the Swiss central bank, the SNB. But any bank can create asset/liability pairs denominated in Swiss francs. Any person can too. If I write an IOU in Swiss francs I’m using the Swiss franc as a unit of measure. It becomes like an inch or a centimetre. Neither I nor the commercial bank can make ourselves rich, by writing them out, because we hold the liability too. But if anyone is prepared to trust me, or (much more likely!) the commercial bank, to make good our IOUs on demand, they can use them as money. They hold the asset part of the IOU.

    Not the Swiss tax collectors BTW! They always insist on real Swiss francs from the central bank.

    So this process can’t be outlawed any more that anyone can be prohibited from using feet or metres on a tape measure.

  • John Marriott 12th Jun '18 - 6:57pm

    Quite right, Ian. I’m mixing up ‘The Third Man’ with ‘Oliver Twist’. I need to get out more. Mind you, I still stand by the quote!

  • Peter Martin 12th Jun '18 - 9:37pm

    @ Joe B,

    I don’t dispute what the BoE are saying. I’m pointing out that the phrase “money creation” can give the wrong impression unless it’s carefully explained.

