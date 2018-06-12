Money in Switzerland

Switzerland’s system of direct democracy includes the right to submit a federal initiative and a referendum, both of which may overturn a parliamentary decision.
Last year they held a referendum on a Universal basic income and last Sunday they had one on re-establishing sovereignty over money creation as per this economist article https://www.economist.com/finance-and-economics/2018/06/09/a-referendum-on-the-way-money-is-created.
The proposal would have brought an end to the fractional reserve banking system in Switzerland. The central bank would have become the only provider of Swiss francs in a full reserve system. In other words, commercial banks would no longer be able to create cash; their ability to lend money would be restricted.
The proposers argued that commercial banks could and should be in the business of intermediating between borrowers and savers and not in the business of creating money. The money they lend should come from those who wish to invest in the lending business, just as is currently the case with mutual stock funds. The government’s practice of giving banks the power to create money guaranteed by taxpayers represents an unfounded implicit subsidy to the banks. Money creation and intermediating between borrowers and lenders are conceptually quite different. There is no reason in today’s world of electronic money to allow such intermediaries to carry out monetary creation as part of their intermediation.
Supporters of the initiative argued that the potential change would make the system less dangerous to credit risks. They use the 2008 global financial crash as an example of why the banking system needs to reduce irresponsible spending. Opponents, such as UBS Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti argued that approving the initiative would be “suicidal.”
“For us, it’s actually a really intellectual challenging exercise. What you just mentioned… would effectively prevent the commercial banking sector from running money multipliers, from lending out to the economy and creating deposits,” Evelyn Herrmann, European economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Friday.”
The Vote last Sunday decisively rejected the initiative https://www.ft.com/content/686e0342-6c97-11e8-852d-d8b934ff5ffa
The UK based Positive Money said “The fact that around a quarter of voters supported the Vollgeld initiative shows there is a real appetite for radical reform of a money and banking system which does not seem to be working for most people,”
Pressure for reform of fractional reserve banking has grown since the global financial crises of 2007-08, with proponents of changes including Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England.
The Vollgeld proposals were similar to ideas that emerged in the US in the 1930s, in the wake of the Great Depression. In 1935, the economist Irving Fisher proposed a “100 percent reserve banking” system to eliminate bank runs, smooth economic cycles and reduce indebtedness.
Former US congressman Dennis Kucinich introduced a bill in 2011 along similar lines https://www.congress.gov/bill/112th-congress/house-bill/2990
* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth
Vince Cable’s speech in the Commons today, 12/6/2018, referred to the Swiss, who have much experience of referendums, as being familiar with the concept and use of confirmatory referendums, namely that the Swiss government has done what they were asked to do when the previous referendum was decided.
Some statistics on how often that happens might be helpful.
Ah, the Swiss. Thinking of them reminds me of Orson Welles’ famous quote about them to Joseph Cotton on the ‘Riesenrat’ in Vienna’s Prater Fun Fair from David Lean’s film ‘Harry Line’ of the late 1940s. Probably very unfair; but it does make you think!
PS For those of you who are too young to remember, the words “cuckoo clock” feature prominently. Time to get Googling?
Typo alert! That should read ‘The Third Man’ and his name was ‘Harry LIME ‘!
Richard,
there are safeguards in the Swiss system. The federal constitutional initiative allows citizens to put a constitutional amendment to a national vote. The Federal Council and the Federal Assembly can supplement the proposed amendment with a counter-proposal, and then voters must indicate a preference on the ballot in case both proposals are accepted.
Constitutional amendments, whether introduced by initiative or in parliament, must be accepted by a double majority of the national popular vote and the cantonal popular votes. A similiar sysyem here would have rejected the EU referendum on the grounds that is was a constitutional change that did not have majority support in each of the four nations comprising the UK.
With respect to the meaningful vote for Parliament being debated today. In 2014, Swiss voters decided to back EU immigration quotas. Their leaders bided their time and let the consequences of such a move sink in. More than a quarter of the Swiss population is foreign born, mainly from EU member states. The Swiss economy would collapse without access to European workers. Gradually a consensus emerged in the Swiss parliament to find a way of managing immigration with internal labour market controls that avoided direct discrimination against EU workers. This was acceptable to the European commission, and the status quo prior to the referendum was restored.
If the Swiss, with their quasi-religious belief in direct democracy, can allow their parliament quietly to sideline a populist vote so clearly against the national interest, one would hope that at some stage the House of Commons could move away from the current veneration of a referendum result based mainly on gross distortions of the truth as the final word on Britain’s relations with the EU27.
This can’t work. There’s a general misconception about banks ‘creating money’ when they lend. Banks don’t have any magical powers in this respect. If they really could create money in the way some are led to believe they’d never go broke.
The Swiss franc, in its fundamental form, is an IOU of the Swiss central bank, the SNB. But any bank can create asset/liability pairs denominated in Swiss francs. Any person can too. If I write an IOU in Swiss francs I’m using the Swiss franc as a unit of measure. It becomes like an inch or a centimetre. Neither I nor the commercial bank can make ourselves rich, by writing them out, because we hold the liability too. But if anyone is prepared to trust me, or (much more likely!) the commercial bank, to make good our IOUs on demand, they can use them as money. They hold the asset part of the IOU.
Not the Swiss tax collectors BTW! They always insist on real Swiss francs from the central bank.
So this process can’t be outlawed any more that anyone can be prohibited from using feet or metres on a tape measure.
Peter,
there is a good article published in the Bank of England’s quarterly circular in 2014 that goes through in detail the process of money creation in the modern economy http://www.monetary.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/03/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf. The article explains the constraints on bank lending.The key points are:
In the modern economy, most money takes the form of bank deposits created principally through commercial banks making loans. Whenever a bank makes a loan, it
simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower’s bank account, thereby creating new money.
• Rather than banks receiving deposits when households save and then lending them out, bank lending creates deposits.
• In normal times, the central bank does not fix the amount of money in circulation, nor is central bank money ‘multiplied up’ into more loans and deposits.
Although commercial banks create money through lending, they cannot do so freely without limit. Banks are limited in how much they can lend if they are to remain profitable in a competitive banking system. Prudential regulation also acts as a constraint on banks’ activities in order to maintain the resilience of the financial system.
And the households and companies who receive the money created by new lending may take actions that affect the stock of money — they could quickly ‘destroy’ money by using it to repay their existing debt, for instance.
Monetary policy acts as the ultimate limit on money creation. The Bank of England aims to make sure the amount of money creation in the economy is consistent with
low and stable inflation. In normal times, the Bank of England implements monetary policy by setting the interest rate on central bank reserves. This then influences a range of interest rates in the economy, including those on bank loans.
‘ David Lean’s film ‘Harry Lime’ ‘
Carol Reed‘s film ‘the Third Man’
Quite right, Ian. I’m mixing up ‘The Third Man’ with ‘Oliver Twist’. I need to get out more. Mind you, I still stand by the quote!
@ Joe B,
I don’t dispute what the BoE are saying. I’m pointing out that the phrase “money creation” can give the wrong impression unless it’s carefully explained.