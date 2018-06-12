EU Withdrawal Bill: This isn’t over yet

Anyone feeling a bit jaded after today’s events in Parliament?

I mean, honestly, you have at the start of the day a very smug Arron Banks blithely telling anyone who would listen that Leave.EU “led people up the garden path” (that’s lied to you and I).

A few hours later, at the other side of the Parliamentary Estate, MPs fail to adequately hold the Government to account on their atrocious, democracy-undermining, devolution-busting disaster of an EU Withdrawal Bill.

The day had started quite promisingly with the resignation of a Government Minister who then proceeded to buy the Govenrment’s concession and abstained in the end.

So we’ve ended the day with all the Lords improvements to the Brexit Bill discussed today in tatters. Potential Tory rebels, except Anna Soubry and Ken Clarke, bought the line that the Government would bring a something to the Lords that would satisfy their concerns on the “meaningful vote” issue. So if the Government doesn’t deliver, the Commons has now got rid of the Lords amendment and those wavering Tory MPs will not be able to do anything about it.

Good job that we know a man with a plan. Our Paul Tyler tweeted:

We may be able to table a cross party amendment in precise terms to implement the purpose of the Grieve proposal! https://t.co/laRPxJo3Oy — Paul Tyler (@PTylerLords) June 12, 2018

The Lords had stripped several layers of ghastly out of the Bill. Their amendments had given more power to Parliament and less to the Government. MPs have now voted to remove those powers. We’ll have to see whether the Lords is up for a fight, now. They might just cave in to the Government on the basis that it’s not a good look for unelected peers to stop a Government Bill going through. I think that when the future prosperity of the country is at stake, the revising chamber should do its job and make sure our laws are fit for purpose and enhance, rather than undermine our democracy.

I was particularly annoyed by all the faffing about of the Parliamentary voting procedure. At Holyrood, you just press a button to vote and the Presiding Officer reads out the result a few seconds later. Very occasionally, it goes wrong, as former Labour Leader Kezia Dugdale found to her cost last year. But it’s fast, and faff-free. MPs could have had several hours’ more debating time if they had a more modern way of voting. I do hope that once they move out for the repairs, that they’ll move into the 20th century from the 18th.

Again, Scottish Tory MPs let Scotland down by failing to support amendments on devolution. These people give Theresa May her majority, yet they never use the power that they have to make the Government do sensible things, as Christine Jardine pointed out, accusing them of cowardice:

On this, the most pivotal of legislation, the Scottish Tories have effectively tried to silence MPs and the constituents they represent. Just 12 hours of debate is an insult. They have shown complete contempt for parliament and the devolution settlement. It is yet further evidence that Theresa May is running scared of scrutiny and cannot be trusted. The Liberal Democrats offer a way out of this Brexit shambles. We offer an opportunity to Exit from Brexit by giving people the final say on the deal

Tom Brake talked about an “outrageous” power grab:

This may sound like procedural waffle but the granting of these powers should spread alarm amongst the public. Giving ministers the power to alter laws without sufficient scrutiny is not democratic. Theresa May is leading us down the path of a disastrous hard-Brexit. We have to stand up for democracy, and against this outrageous power grab. The best way to stop the Prime Minister in her tracks is by taking power from her and giving the people the final say on Brexit, including the option to remain.

There are more votes tomorrow, on the singe market and the customs union but I’d not advise any holding of breath waiting for Government defeats. Labour has made sure of that by putting up its own nonsensical amendment to hide its divisions.

The battle will then return to the House of Lords where we hope that common sense will again prevail.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings