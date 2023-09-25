Keep our national housing target, tackle the housing crisis and WIN!

Tackling the housing crisis is one of the most important things Lib Dems can do. As the Leader of Chelmsford City Council I agonise about housing every day. We have over 450 homeless families in my city this week, and no houses to put them in.

So I welcome the huge number of positive things in the conference housing motion F31 and policy paper that will allow us to do that.

But one of the other really important things I want to do as a Lib Dem council leader is to help get many more Lib Dem MPs elected. And removing the national housing target (which we voted FOR just two years ago) will make that job harder.

We’ve already seen public criticism for the removal of targets. It doesn’t matter how much the leaders try to explain that “actually, removing the target will mean we are able to build more houses”. We should have learned long ago that when you’re explaining you’re losing.

Voting against Amendment 1 to Motion F31 means Labour and the press will be able to send a simple message that we are NIMBYs who are letting down young people who need homes. To win seats at the next general election we will need those young people to vote for us. It’s so disappointing that we don’t seem to have learned any of the lessons of the tuition fee debacle, and are instead intent on gifting Labour an opportunity to once again portray us as a party that betrays young people.

It’s also really disappointing to see the leadership argue that keeping a target is a “developers charter”. It’s not the existence of a national target that hands power to developers, but Tory councils and the Tory government. If we scrap our national target, our chances of being elected to replace them diminish and we can’t build anything.

That’s why I’m sponsoring amendment one to Motion F31, which calls for us to keep a national housing target. However, and this is a crucial bit, the amendment also provides for a review of the way it’s allocated to local authorities – so that it is achievable and EVERY council is encouraged and able to build the sustainable communities we so desperately need.

* Stephen Robinson is Liberal Democrat Leader of Chelmsford City Council, where they were re-elected in May with an increased majority, and campaigned for substantial amounts of new housing.