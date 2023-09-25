It’s time for the Liberal Democrats to reclaim their place as the party of young professionals

In the ever-evolving landscape of British politics, it’s easy to forget that the Liberal Democrats were once hailed as a natural choice for young professionals. With a steadfast commitment to progressive values, environmentalism, internationalism, and leading the way on equality & diversity, the party had successfully captured the aspirations of a generation.

Many of these commitments remain today – we remain ahead of the conversation on social care and health, we are leading the way on electoral reform, and we have never faltered in our commitment to standing up for diverse communities. We remain a party which believes in opportunity for all, and we have the policies to back that up.

We are the party of business, and of workers. The Liberal Democrats will invest in innovation and embrace the opportunities of modern technology, while making sure that economic growth is human-led and that workers are at the heart of our industrial strategy.

We are the party of internationalism, and we will embrace the academic and scientific benefit that comes with being able to work with and participate in the international community – opening new opportunities for people and society.

And we are the party which, recently, has felt like we’ve lost our way. Sometimes, as a young person in the party, it feels like we’re chasing votes rather than standing up for our principles. And sadly, when that happens, it’s often our commitment to young people that falls away first.

Today, the Party has a chance to show that we will stand up for young people when it matters – by voting to retain a commitment to house building targets.

It’s a well-known fact that the housing crisis in the UK has reached critical levels. Young people are struggling to get on the property ladder, with soaring rent prices and unaffordable homes forcing many into precarious living situations. Many in Generation Rent feel that home ownership is a distant dream, as inadequate housing supply means it’s hard to see a future where home ownership is affordable.

The Liberal Democrats voted, in 2021, to commit to national house building targets that aimed to address this issue. However, the party leadership has tabled a motion to this Conference which would abolish this target – and are campaigning against an amendment which would seek to keep it as party policy.

We’re being told that the Young Liberals’ amendment, Amendment 1 on the motion “Tackling the Housing Crisis” is a ‘developers charter’ which acts against the interests of young people. There seems to be a lack of awareness in the irony that the amendment has been tabled by the party’s recognised youth wing.

Before we can truly reconnect with young professionals, the Liberal Democrats must not betray us again by abolishing our commitment to housing targets. This is not just about addressing a practical need; it’s a statement of principle that shows the party’s dedication to providing opportunities for the younger generation. It shows our commitment to a fair deal for young people, and the promise that we will keep the idea of home ownership alive and well. It shows that we want to see an end to a generation which is beholden to private landlords and unaffordable rents.

The challenges facing young professionals today are immense, but by embracing their historic principles and advocating for meaningful change, the Liberal Democrats can show that we are ready to once again become the champions of a generation with a bright future ahead.

* Lucas North is the Finance Officer of the Young Liberals as well as the Vice Chair of the Liberal Democrats in England (writing in a personal capacity.