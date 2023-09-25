25,000 operations cancelled twice or more in 2022 as backlog soars

Some patients have the same operation cancelled 13 times as backlog soars

Worst offending trusts have thousands of operations cancelled twice

Liberal Democrats demand urgent action to get the scandal of cancelled operations under control

The number of hospital operations cancelled twice or more surged to over 25,000 in 2022, an investigation by the Liberal Democrats have revealed.

That is up 18% from the 21,477 operations cancelled twice or more the previous year.

The figures were obtained by the Liberal Democrats through Freedom of Information requests, with data provided by 78 of the 124 hospital trusts in England.

Some of the worst hit trusts include Mid and South Essex, which cancelled over 4,000 operations twice or more in 2022, and Portsmouth with over 2,500. In total, a staggering 112,000 operations have been cancelled twice or more in the past five years.

The figures also reveal that some patients have seen the same operation cancelled up to 13 times over the past five years. Portsmouth is also at the top of the cancellation list for individual cases with one patient suffering the indignity of having their operation cancelled 13 times in 2019. This was followed by Mid and South Essex with one patient whose operation was cancelled 11 times, and North Midlands with one patient having 10 cancellations for a single operation. In total, 20 trusts had one individual patient who had faced five or more cancellations since 2018.

The Liberal Democrats said the “harrowing statistics” show the need for an urgent rescue plan to reduce the number of cancelled operations and the damage done to people’s lives and the economy by being stuck on NHS waiting lists. This would include giving people the option to have surgeries in hospitals further away, providing an advice centre for patients ahead of their operation, and increasing surge pay for NHS staff for surgeries over weekends.

The latest figures show the number of people economically inactive because of long-term sickness has risen to over 2.5 million people, an increase of over 400,000 since 2019. A previous survey by the ONS suggested around 140,000 people have gone on long-term sick leave as a result of waiting for NHS treatment.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: