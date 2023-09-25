NewsHound

What’s the media saying about Lib Dem Conference?

By | Mon 25th September 2023 - 11:00 am

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the things that the media are saying about Lib Dem Conference:

Steve Coogan and Carol Vorderman lead rally for proportional representation. Sky

Liberal Democrats face housebuilding targets row at Liberal Democrat Conference BBC

Man pleas for assisted dying reform at Lib Dem Conference Bourmemouth Echo

Lib Dems would double shared parental leave pay and increase leave Guardian

John Curtice: Lib Dems are losing support to Labour BBC

Lobbyists take a close up look at the Lib Dems BBC

Lib Dems plan to focus election campaign on ultra local issues Guardian

The 23 schools policies signed off at Lib Dem Conference – Schools Week

By-election could be a mess if Lib Dems an Labour don’t talk warns Vince Cable – Sky

