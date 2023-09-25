What’s the media saying about Lib Dem Conference?

Here’s a quick roundup of some of the things that the media are saying about Lib Dem Conference:
Steve Coogan and Carol Vorderman lead rally for proportional representation. Sky
Liberal Democrats face housebuilding targets row at Liberal Democrat Conference BBC
Man pleas for assisted dying reform at Lib Dem Conference Bourmemouth Echo
Lib Dems would double shared parental leave pay and increase leave Guardian
John Curtice: Lib Dems are losing support to Labour BBC
Lobbyists take a close up look at the Lib Dems BBC
Lib Dems plan to focus election campaign on ultra local issues Guardian
The 23 schools policies signed off at Lib Dem Conference – Schools Week
By-election could be a mess if Lib Dems an Labour don’t talk warns Vince Cable – Sky
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.
With respect they seem to be focussed on Brexit, much to our anoyance.