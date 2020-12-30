Caron Lindsay

Kirsty Williams breaks ranks with Welsh Government to oppose Brexit trade deal

By | Wed 30th December 2020 - 8:05 pm
We’ve brought you reports from the Commons and Holyrood debates on the Brexit trade deal today already.
In Wales, Lib Dem Education Minister Kirsty Williams broke ranks with her Labour colleagues to support an amendment to the government’s own motion which reaffirms the longstanding Liberal Democrat policy to vote against the deal. The amendment which Kirsty specifically voted for stated that she:
Does not support the UK Government’s deal and calls on Wales’ representatives in the UK Parliament to vote accordingly.
Labour dodged making a decision on this and abstained. But Wales’ sole Liberal Democrat voice stood up for her convictions, as you would expect.
We are really going to miss Kirsty when she stands down from the Senedd at the end of its term in March.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

