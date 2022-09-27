Labour backs PR? Don’t hold your breath

Yesterday, Labour’s conference a motion calling for its next manifesto to include a commitment to introduce Proportional representation for parliamentary elections.

On one hand, it’s good to see the Labour conference finally catch up with us. We have long supported giving voters the Parliament they ask for.

Labour have, of course, introduced proportional voting systems before, in the Welsh and Scottish assemblies. Directly elected mayors are also elected by supplementary voting. However, they have stuck with first past the post for Westminster because why wouldn’t they when it benefitted them.

Yesterday’s vote is significant in that it shows that the voices calling for change are growing. However, Keir Starmer and the Labour leadership have basically made it clear that it has as much chance of appearing in the manifesto as handing out a free unicorn to every 7 year old.

From The Guardian:

Before the vote, a senior Labour source downplayed the prospect of electoral reform even if Starmer wins the next election. “Anyone who thinks this would be a priority for the first term of a Labour government is kidding themselves,” they said.

However, what happens if, after the next General Election, Labour is short of a majority in the House of Commons. Obviously it depends on the exact numbers, but it is something we and the Greens could demand as the price of our support. From the Times Red Box this morning:

But Lara Spirit hears that those behind yesterday’s vote are jubilant. They don’t care, one admitted to her, about PR being in the manifesto, where its likely omission is currently considered fatal. They wager that, should Labour win without a majority or with a slim and unstable one, Liberal Democrats and/or Greens will demand support for PR. And Labour will be forced to give it. In the eyes of those she spoke to celebrating yesterday, it’s now official Labour policy. In that scenario, how could they not?

The problem with that theory is that Labour is not known for humility in its negotiations with other parties. They have a deeply annoying habit of presenting their manifesto and telling those other parties that this is how it is going to be. They could just form a minority administration and dare us to vote it down.

We would have to assert ourselves to ensure that this was a priority in the first term.

Labour is wrong to suggest that this isn’t worth a new government’s immediate attention. First past the post has brought this country to the brink of disaster, with hugely damaging decisions being made by Governments chosen by a minority of the electorate.

Look at the 2019 General Election, for example. The Conservatives won 43.6% of the votes. Us and Labour between us had 43.7%. Yet the Conservatives were able to form a Government with an unassailable majority of 80 seats which enabled it to drag us out of the EU without checking we were happy with the terms. After a series of scandals, this Government has now basically crashed the economy against all sensible advice. Under PR, they would not have had that chance.

The challenge for those of us who support electoral reform is to present the argument to voters in a way that shows that it matters. We have to be proactive in winning that argument. There has to be some space for that discussion in our messaging to the Blue Wall. PR isn’t an insurance policy against bad governments, but it does protect us from the sorts of extremes we have seen in recent years.

If voters catch on to PR as a benefit to them, they will demand it. They may well wonder what took us so long.