When it feels like we are all at sea…

I am struggling to contain my feelings about the new government and its first budget. Coming as it does after a mandate so limited in their numbers, from an electorate so isolated in their awareness, it is hard to take. Coming as it does, after the loss of the Queen, a great figure of real stability and decency at home, and amidst more threats from an appalling tyrant of mental instability and indecency abroad, I am personally and politically angry and worried. My natural tendency to see the best in people and situations is being tested. I cannot see two sides to this, and accept them easily as viable and explainable. I am being one sided and openly so. This is, in my opinion the worst government and budget I have ever seen and heard, in forty years of personal interest and or involvement in politics.

The school boy in his early teens joining a political party, who became the politics and history graduate able to understand the issues in depth, all throughout the era of Thatcherism, never felt the personal anger as much mingled with political despair, I feel today.

Now we feel all at sea! Thatcher had a mandate. Where is that for Truss?! I said it before, to those who yearned for the early demise of Boris Johnson, he was and is personally a man unfit to be Prime Minister, but he was and is politically a moderate fitted to politics. He sought a popular mandate and by fair means or foul, got it, and sustained it, because he is a populist who understands people he needs to target. The new government seemingly understands only its own ideology and vested interests. If It is to be described accurately as a result of its first budget, this government are in my view, fiscally irresponsible and morally reprehensible.

To massively cut taxes only for the richest, whether individuals or businesses, is politically narrow and inept at all times. To do so without any significant measures for those poor and struggling, is wanton and profligate. To do so in a cost of living crisis that is only a crisis for the poorest and struggling, is wretched and perverse. Then actively taking steps to penalise the poorest of part times workers, while happily giving handouts to aggrandise the richest of city based bankers, defies belief, other than the belief in right wing ideology. The government reveals itself morally bankrupt, as it risks the country becoming fiscally so!

When they announced a cap on energy prices, there was hope that this government might be in touch with reality. Then this budget added to the hopelessness so prevalent today. Those of us who care, often care too much. When our political masters are so careless with their actions that they make those who already feel powerless, feel helpless.

The sea is troubled, but the call of the political winds make it essential that those who care set out on a voyage to victory for a values based politics beyond vested interests.

We do so, not because we are brow beaten or press ganged, but because we believe in and demand something better. We must let nobody tell us that we are not clear in what we believe. If we know what it is not, then we know a lot. It is not what we see enacted in government at present! We already know that much! That in itself feels good and makes me at least feel a little better.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.