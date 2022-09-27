Lib Dem Eastleigh wins Council of the Year award

Eastleigh Council has won the prestigious “ Council of the Year” award from the Association for Public Service Excellence, recognising its excellent performance in delivering front line council services. The awards receive hundreds of submissions every year and only outstanding councils, that have met the stringent criteria of the expert judges, are shortlisted for Council of the Year.

There are 22 Categories of award and as well as Council of the year. Eastleigh’s Direct Services team won the award for Transport and Fleet Maintenance and the Council was shortlisted in 4 other categories.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Council, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Policy, Councillor Tonia Craig said:

Being recognised as Council of the Year is a superb accolade and reflects the commitment of our staff to deliver truly excellent frontline services. I would like to pay tribute to all our teams who work so hard to support communities and improving lives in our Borough – and to thank APSE for this recognition.

Eastleigh is one of the Party’s flagship Councils with has 34 Lib Dem Councillors out of 39 and we have been in control since 1995.

You can see the Eastleigh Team receiving the award here:

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.