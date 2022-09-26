26 September 2022 – today’s press releases

Falling pound: Recall Parliament to fix failed Budget

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to urgently recall Parliament, so the Chancellor can fix his disastrous and out of touch Budget which has sent the pound plummeting.

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain MP said:

Last week the Chancellor announced a shambolic budget that gave huge unfunded tax cuts to big banks and the wealthiest while leaving struggling families and pensioners in the cold. As a result we are seeing the pound plummet into free fall as the markets give the Conservatives a damning vote of no confidence. The Government must urgently recall Parliament so Kwasi Kwarteng can fix this failed budget, before it does any more damage to our economy and people’s livelihoods. It’s clear the Conservatives are totally out of touch and don’t have a proper plan to steer the economy through the difficult months ahead. MPs must be given a chance to scrutinise these disastrous proposals now before it’s too late.

The Liberal Democrats have challenged Kwasi Kwarteng to resign if the pound reaches parity with the dollar.

The call comes as the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has refused to comment on the latest decline, leaving the currency at an all-time low against the US dollar.

Commenting Liberal Democrat Treasury Spokesperson, Sarah Olney MP said: