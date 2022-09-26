Proposals for a Federal Upper House

Our party is committed to numerous constitutional reforms intended to better represent the people in Government and Parliament. A comprehensive and interconnected constitutional reform programme is needed now more than ever, given the damage inflicted by the Conservatives upon our Union and constitutional norms, and the prospect of Labour their own plan this month. Therefore, we should consider developing and reconciling our plans to House of Lords reforms and establishing ‘a strong, federal and united United Kingdom.’

A Senate of Regions would be preferable to the current Lords, over-representative of London, the South-East and the East of England and including members owing their positions to political favouritism or quid pro quos rooted in party donations. However, a fully and directly elected upper house may not be popular. The deliberative role of the current Lords will likely be undermined if all its members were forever bearing in mind re-election prospects. And, with sixty per cent of respondents in one survey believing that the Lords already had too many politicians, support may be found lacking for the establishment of an all-politician chamber incurring the same gridlock that plagues the US Congress. That is why we should consider reforming the Lords into a hybrid chamber, reduced in size to 300 members (for reasons that will become apparent later).

Directly-elected peers, constituting sixty out of 300 members, should serve as the political leaders of the house, and the agents of the parties represented in the Commons. Caveats should include:

Requirement of prior service as an MP, devolved assembly member or local councillor, to bar entry to neophytes and party donors. Sadly, as long as Britain is outside of the European Union, MEPs should not be included, if only to prohibit provenly disruptive populists from entering the UK’s deliberative chamber by exploiting their passing participation in institutions they sought to undermine and banish Britain from.

Term limits of two or three five-year terms (this may require the introduction of Swedish-style fixed-term Parliaments).

Election via closed party list system to ensure that conduct is not impeded by any personal imperative to win re-election.

Membership of a political party with at least one MP to ensure that they are serving as the executors of the legislative intentions of the Commons; representatives of political parties without seats in the Commons and independents would not be permitted to contest these seats.

Whilst our federalism policy intends to address asymmetrical devolution, it may only go so far to redress regional alienation from Westminster exacerbated under the Conservatives. One way of creating a pull factor in the relationship between Westminster and the devolved assemblies would be for the latter to indirectly elect peers based on merit or expertise, constituting 180 of the 300 members. Several caveats should include:

The creation of Lords Appointments committees in every regional assembly to consider applications for positions in the Lords.

The required approval of candidates by two-thirds majorities to assure that they are broadly agreeable.

That these indirectly elected Lords serve a single non-renewable term, either lasting fifteen years or until the individual reaches a statutory retirement age of eighty.

The prohibition of current or former holders of elected office from entering the Lords via this route.

The proscription of the transfer of this power to the executive branch, especially as a special power of a First Minister.

And finally, some hereditary peers and Lords Spiritual – sixty in total – should be retained to deter any obstructionist opposition to Lords reform on traditionalist grounds, and to prevent any constitutional difficulties such as those associated with compromising the Crown’s role as Defender of the Faith.

As upper houses in federal systems typically award equal representation to states, regions, or provinces regardless of population size, the geographic distribution of seats may be a sticking point. Whether allotting Lords seats to the four Home Nation or the twelve regions, there will be contention over which method is used. Earlier, 300 was suggested as an ideal membership total in a downsized reformed Lords. As such, these would be how seats would be distributed depending on which model was used.

60 directly-elected Lords, meaning 15 per Home Nation, or 5 per region.

180 indirectly-elected Lords, meaning 45 per Home Nation, or 15 per region.

48 hereditary peers, meaning 12 per Home Nation, or 2 per region.

12 Lords Spiritual, regardless of how members are allotted.

While these proposals may seem byzantine, we need a comprehensive plan for constitutional reform, one that will endeavour to resolve the problems of this country’s constitutional arrangement without creating new ones, and, at the very least, antagonise as few people as possible.

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.