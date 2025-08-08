Labour, Marxism and the Lib Dems: my journey through Britain’s left-wing

My initial experience with politics was the first time I was able to vote, back in the 2015 General Election. I had just turned 18 and had grown up in a Labour-supporting household. So, instinctively, I voted for Ed Miliband.

I hadn’t understood what politics was all about, but I’ve a distinct memory of watching Gordon Brown on TV and thinking “he seems a nice man”. Looking back, my mum played a large part in my fondness. She was panicking, following the 2008 financial crash, over whether we could continue mortgage payments (she had recently become redundant, leaving my dad as the sole wage earner). The payment freeze Brown implemented prevented us from losing our home. I recall the Tory attacks, introducing the idea of austerity, and my mum describing them as “completely heartless”. She would be right.

Fast forward to 2015, and that wave of admiration I had for Brown carried over to Miliband. I had no idea what he stood for, but I knew he was Labour, like Brown, and that made him right in my eyes. The rest of the country didn’t feel the same, as Cameron’s Conservatives decisively defeated him.

Then came Corbyn, a man I knew nothing about before his leadership. I remembered watching his victory on TV, asking my mum, “Who’s that old man?” She didn’t know either, saying, “he must be some fringe backbencher.” Again, I voted for Labour, but this time from a “well, they’re not the Tories” sentiment. Still left-wing, I never quite felt at home under Corbyn, as I found him to be further left than I was comfortable with. Nonetheless, I gave him a chance.

His performance in the 2017 General Election filled me with hope that we might see a left-wing government after years of Tory misrule. By the end of 2019, however, any hope that Labour or the left at large would return to government had ended.

A few months later, COVID hit. With all the free time I now had, I decided to explore political theory beyond the Labour-Tory binary. I began with autobiographies; my first, and to this day, my favourite, was Denis Healey’s “Time Of My Life”.

It was around this time that I also discovered TikTok and, more importantly, the far-left political community on the platform. I had heard of communism before, but had never really paid much attention to it. Yet here I was, watching video after video of engaging creators breaking down political theory into digestible thirty-second snippets.

I agreed with it all, equality and economic freedom for everyone; it sounded fantastic. Before long, I was holding book club meetings to understand “Das Kapital” and “Socialism: Scientific and Utopian”.

But then I saw its darker side. The bullying, the ostracising of those who deviated even slightly from Marxism and its branches. Genocide denial was rampant. Any mention of events like the mistreatment of Uyghurs in China or the totalitarian crackdowns in North Korea was deemed unacceptable.

Then, the real shocker: ‘positive genocide’. Up until then, most of us kept quiet about uncomfortable topics. But I remember discussions about ‘eliminating those against our goals,’ and justifying authoritarianism. I wanted nothing more to do with this.

Call me naive, but I had never known this was what left-wing politics was capable of. I had learnt of the Nazis and the Holocaust in school, always put down to “evil people on the far right.” Never did I think people on the left could be capable of such evil.

I stopped caring about politics, I stopped caring in general. The Tories were still in power, Labour was useless, I was told constantly that there was ‘no point voting for anyone else’, and I had been suckered into supporting red shade of fascism.

I had caught clips of PMQs, but I found them to be mostly bluster until I heard one section speak. One section that kept talking about kindness, compassion, support for trans rights, and, most importantly for me, the rights of carers. Following the Coalition, I had never considered the Lib Dems a party I could trust. But here I was, listening to them, speaking my language and holding the Tories accountable. I gave it some time to think, waited until the 2024 General Election had passed, and then joined.

So, where am I now personally?

I still hold left-wing views, like my support for nationalisation, economic democracy, a substantial welfare state, and trade union rights. But I also support a strong military, regulated free markets, as well as individual rights and freedoms. I support NATO wholeheartedly, as well as Ukraine’s fight against Russian imperialism, while also believing that we should push for peaceful resolutions in conflicts that have yet to escalate.

Am I a melting pot of views? Definitely, but that is what the Liberal Democrats are all about. We are a party born from finding common ground. We should celebrate this, utilise our ability to compromise and grow together, as that is what Britain desperately needs, now more than ever.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member. He is the spokesperson for Centre Think Tank on Social Security.