Does the party care about its councillors?

I and 46 Council Leaders and Deputy Leaders have just written (see text of letter below) to Federal Conference Committee Char, Nick Da Costa and Party President, Mark Pack to raise our concerns about the lack of a main speaking slot for a local government representative at this year’s Federal Conference.

Local government is the only part of the party currently in power and we felt it was essential to speak up on behalf of the more than 3,200 Liberal Democrat councillors across the UK who are delivering for their communities every single day.

Between us, our councils are responsible for more than £17 billion of public spending. From social care to housing, from climate action to local transport we are leading and implementing Liberal Democrat values where they matter most: in people’s day-to-day lives.

We now have 76 Liberal Democrat council leaders across the UK; that’s more than the number of Liberal Democrat MPs. And yet, this year’s conference agenda does not include a prominent platform slot for any of them. That is deeply disappointing.

We’re proud of our 72 MPs and rightly so. But we cannot forget that when the party was reduced to just 8 MPs in 2015, it was local councillors who kept the Liberal Democrats alive. We delivered services, campaigned hard and we’re the foundation of rebuilding our party from the ground up.

The fact that 35 of our current MPs have a background in local government is no coincidence.

Local government also played a vital role in last year’s General Election. Not just on the doorstep, but financially through the tithing scheme (something which seems to be optional for our Members of Parliament!). Our councillors raised over £3 million to support local and national campaigns. That funding made a real difference, and the party’s financial position would be far weaker without it.

We’ve seen the responses on social media including Nick Da Costa’s comments about some local government presence in the auditorium. While we appreciate that the brilliant Millie Earl will open conference alongside Vikki Slade MP and that there will be a session on taking on Reform involving a council leader, these moments do not carry the weight or visibility of a proper keynote speech.

In previous years I have had the pleasure of giving a keynote speech on behalf of local government, and our leader in Hull Mike Ross addressed conference as the regional mayoral candidate more recently, I was struck by how many councillors and activists told me they appreciated seeing local government given real prominence on the main stage at conference.

The opening slot, for example, is often missed by attendees and is still seen by many as ceremonial rather than political.

This is not just about a single conference slot. It is about ensuring that local government is given the respect and recognition it has earned within the party. We had hoped it would no longer be necessary to keep making this case. But it clearly is.

Previous conferences have included keynote speeches from council leaders. So why not this one?

We welcome Nick’s offer to meet and will take that up. But we need to be honest this cannot keep happening. Local government delivers for the party. It deserves a proper voice at Federal Conference and throughout the party’s decision-making structures.

Let’s make sure our councillors, the people delivering Liberal Democrat values in power today are heard and recognised.

Text of the Letter:

Dear Nick and Mark We are writing on behalf of Liberal Democrat councillors in England and Wales. Our councillors in administration are responsible for delivering essential services worth over £17 billion to millions of people. Across the UK, we now have more than 3,200 hundred principal councillors. They are ambassadors for the party, showing every day, how Liberal Democrats make a difference in local communities. Local government is the only part of the party currently in power. In England and Wales alone, we have 76 council leaders, that’s more council leaders than there are Liberal Democrat MPs. It is therefore deeply disappointing that this year’s Federal Conference agenda includes no main speaking slot for a council leader or local government voice. We are proud of our 72 MPs. But when the party was reduced to just 8 MPs in 2015, it was our councillors who kept the Liberal Democrats alive. Delivering services, campaigning, and starting to rebuild. It is no coincidence that 35 of our current MPs have a background in local government, we kickstarted the party’s fightback. In last year’s General Election, councillors played a key role. On the doorstep and by raising over three million pounds through the tithing scheme. The party’s finances would be in a much weaker place without that support. We have seen Nick Da Costa’s Facebook comments about local government presence in the auditorium. We appreciate Millie Earl will open conference alongside Vikki Slade MP and that a council leader will join a session on tackling Reform. But these do not carry the weight or visibility of a keynote speech. The opening slot is often missed and seen as ceremonial rather than political. We had hoped it would no longer be necessary to explain the importance of local government to the party but when instances like this occur clearly that is not the case. Previous conferences have included keynote speeches from council leaders, so why not this time? We welcome Nick’s offer to meet and will take it up. But we must be clear: this cannot continue. Our contribution to the party, both financial and practical, must be properly recognised and respected. Kind regards Councillor Joe Harris

Leader of the Lib Dem Group at the LGA Councillor Heather Kidd

Chair – ALDC

* Joe Harris is Leader of the Liberal Democrat Group at the Local Government Association and Leader of Cotswold District Council.