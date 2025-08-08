ALDC by-election report, 7th August

In Llanelli, Reform UK were able to secure a decisive victory against Labour, who were attempting to defend the seat. Thank you to Justin Griffiths and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Carmarthenshire, Llangennech

Reform UK: 694 (43.1%, new)

Plaid Cymru: 489 (30.4%, -7.2)

Labour: 380 (23.6%, -38.8)

Liberal Democrats (Justin Griffiths): 26 (1.6%, new)

Conservative: 14 (0.9%, new)

Gwlad: 6 (0.4%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 39.37%

In County Durham, Reform UK were able to secure a convincing victory against Labour and two independents, marking the first time that Reform UK have successfully defended a seat. Thank you to Chukwuka Okuchukwu and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Durham CC, Easington & Shotton

Reform UK: 1,208 (46.7%, -3.5)

Labour: 523 (20.2%, +0.8)

Independent: 520 (20.1%, -1.6)

Independent: 179 (6.9%, new)

Green: 60 (2.3%, new)

Conservative: 47 (1.8%, -2.6)

Liberal Democrats (Chukwuka Okuchukwu): 27 (1.0%, -3.2)

Independent: 23 (0.9%, new)

Reform UK HOLD

Turnout: 21.7%



This week, there was one by-election without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Cannock Chase, Hednesford Green Heath

Reform UK: 525 (51.5%, +31.8)

Labour: 230 (22.6%, -18.6)

Conservative: 126 (12.4%, -13.1)

Green Party: 101 (9.9%, -0.3)

Independent: 31 (3.0%, new)

UKIP: 5 (0.5%, new)

TUSC: 1 (0.1%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 16.6%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC