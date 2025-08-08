Liam Yip

ALDC by-election report, 7th August

By | Fri 8th August 2025 - 2:06 pm

In Llanelli, Reform UK were able to secure a decisive victory against Labour, who were attempting to defend the seat. Thank you to Justin Griffiths and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Carmarthenshire, Llangennech
Reform UK: 694 (43.1%, new)
Plaid Cymru: 489 (30.4%, -7.2)
Labour: 380 (23.6%, -38.8)
Liberal Democrats (Justin Griffiths): 26 (1.6%, new)
Conservative: 14 (0.9%, new)
Gwlad: 6 (0.4%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 39.37%

In County Durham, Reform UK were able to secure a convincing victory against Labour and two independents, marking the first time that Reform UK have successfully defended a seat. Thank you to Chukwuka Okuchukwu and the local team for flying the Liberal Democrat flag.

Durham CC, Easington & Shotton
Reform UK: 1,208 (46.7%, -3.5)
Labour: 523 (20.2%, +0.8)
Independent: 520 (20.1%, -1.6)
Independent: 179 (6.9%, new)
Green: 60 (2.3%, new)
Conservative: 47 (1.8%, -2.6)
Liberal Democrats (Chukwuka Okuchukwu): 27 (1.0%, -3.2)
Independent: 23 (0.9%, new)

Reform UK HOLD

Turnout: 21.7%

This week, there was one by-election without a Liberal Democrat candidate. Here are the results:

Cannock Chase, Hednesford Green Heath
Reform UK: 525 (51.5%, +31.8)
Labour: 230 (22.6%, -18.6)
Conservative: 126 (12.4%, -13.1)
Green Party: 101 (9.9%, -0.3)
Independent: 31 (3.0%, new)
UKIP: 5 (0.5%, new)
TUSC: 1 (0.1%, new)

Reform UK GAIN from Labour

Turnout: 16.6%

Thank you to all of our candidates, agents, and campaign teams.

A full summary of these results, and all other principal council by-elections, can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

 

* Liam Yip is the Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert

Recent Comments

  • Dominic
    I have some sympathy for this, even if it does feel a little "precious". However I would counter that platform speeches are by far the least interesting part o...
  • Jonathan Brown
    Apologies - the above comment posted by "Liberal Democrat Fri" is posted by me, Jonathan, the author of this piece. Auto-complete must have intervened, but for ...
  • Liberal Democrat Fri
    @Joe - To say this article 'cheers Hamas on' is not worthy of you. Hamas commits war crimes. Against Israelis and against Palestinians. Its strategy relies u...
  • Chris Moore
    You take as a paradigm of free trade an abusive relationship between countries with vastly different standards of living. But our biggest trading partners by...
  • Mohammed Amin
    Frankly this article is utter nonsense. The author needs to buy and read any economics textbook that would be read by a first year undergraduate at any Briti...