Labour takes Wakefield

Simon Lightwood has won the Wakefield by-election overturning the Conservative majority of 3,358 to deliver a 4,925 majority for Labour. He won 13,166 votes, while the Conservative Nadeem Ahmed received 8,241 votes.

Wakefield parliamentary by-election result LAB: 47.9% (+8.1)

CON: 30.0% (-17.3)

IND (Akbar): 7.6% (+7.6)

YRK: 4.3% (+2.4) Labour GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 24, 2022

This will be cheering news for Keir Starmer, who has been recently taken flak from his own MPs for being boring. It also begins the process of retaking seats in the Red Wall lost to the Tories in 2019.

Our thanks to Jamie Needle for offering Wakefield voters the option to vote Liberal Democrat.

