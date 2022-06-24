Tiverton and Honiton: The results in full

Full results of Tiverton and Honiton by-election which saw a Liberal Democrat gain from Conservatives.
Electorate 81,661; Turnout 42,591 (52.16%, -19.71%).
- Richard Foord (Lib Dem): 22,537 (52.91%, +38.14%)
- Helen Hurford (Conservative): 16,393 (38.49%, -21.72%)
- Liz Pole (Labour): 1,562 (3.67%, -15.88%)
- Gill Westcott (Green): 1,064 (2.50%, -1.34%)
- Andy Foan (Reform): 481 (1.13%)
- Ben Walker (UKIP): 241 (0.57%, -1.06%)
- Jordan Donoghue-Morgan (Heritage): 167 (0.39%)
- Frankie Rufolo (For Britain): 146 (0.34%)
The Lib Dem majority was 6,144 (14.43%).
The swing from Conservative to Lib Dem was 29.93%.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.