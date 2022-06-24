Tiverton and Honiton: “The Major from Uffculme” wins for the Lib Dems

Congratulations to Richard Foord and the Lib Dem team on a convincing win in mid-Devon. Richard took the Lib Dems from third place to a majority of 6,144 votes. It is a stonking win and with Chesham and Amersham and NHS completes a hattrick of by-election victories. Foord comfortably overturned the 24,239 majority won at the December 2019 general election by former Tory MP Neil Parish – who was forced to resign after he was seen viewing pornography in the House of Commons.

One resident is quoted by the Express as calling Richard Foord “the Major from Uffculme, a good local bloke.” That moniker might stick.

Tiverton & Honiton parliamentary by-election result LDEM: 52.9% (+38.1)

CON: 38.5% (-21.7)

LAB: 3.7% (-15.9)

GRN: 2.5% (-1.3)

REF: 1.1% (+1.1)

UKIP: 0.6% (-1.1) Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 24, 2022

Tonight also saw local council gains in Highley, Kingston and Waverley.

There was a good turnout for a by-election of 52.3% (42,707) – the 2019 general election was 72%. The average turnout for a by-election is 50.9%. North Shropshire turnout was 46.2% and Chesham and Amersham 52.1%. The votes for the main candidates were:

Richard Foord (Lib Dem): 22,537

Helen Hurford (Con): 16,393

Liz Pole (Lab): 1,562

Throughout yesterday the Conservatives, including Boris Johnson, were keen to talk down the significance of losing two by-elections in a day, claiming it is normal for governing parties to receive electoral knocks mid-term. Be that as it may, Johnson was elected to refresh the party and having gained a strong majority in 2019, it should have been onwards and upwards for the Tories. But Boris has become such an embarrassment that he wasn’t featured in election literature and only held private meetings on his only visit to the constituency. Nevertheless, when Johnson was asked by journalists is he would resign if the Conservatives lost both seats, he responded: “Are you crazy?” But ultimately, Boris Johnson may not control his own destiny.

Liberal Democrats WIN Tiverton and Honiton. Congratulations @RichardFoordLD. Devon has spoken for the country: The public is sick of Boris Johnson’s lies and law-breaking and it’s time for Conservative MPs to finally do the right thing and sack him. pic.twitter.com/3gavNb8t3y — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 24, 2022

Tiverton and Honiton

2019. The 2019 General Election saw a swing of 3.3 per cent towards the Conservatives. The Tories received 60.2 per cent of the vote (35,893 votes), followed by Labour on 19.5 per cent (11,654) and the Liberal Democrats on 14.8 per cent (8,807).

Brexit. Voters in Tiverton and Honiton backed Brexit in June 2016, with 57.8 per cent voting to Leave compared to 42.2 per cent for Remain.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.