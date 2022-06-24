Lib Dems call victory in Tiverton and Honiton

3.00am. The count is still underway. The result not declared. But the Lib Dems are claiming victory in Tiverton and Honiton. Helen Hurford is reported to have locked herself in a room to avoid the media.
Looks like I'm going to need a bigger hammer 🟦🔨 👀
— Ed Davey MP 🔶 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) June 24, 2022
🚨BREAKING NEWS FROM TIVERTON & HONITON🚨 pic.twitter.com/7ZHNxmTfa0
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 24, 2022
🚨 Lib Dems declare victory in Tiverton and Honiton. Wiping out a huge 24k vote majority – the biggest ever over-turned in a by-election.
A spokesperson said: “This is looking like a clear win. The people of Tiverton and Honiton have spoken up for the country."
— Tom Larkin (@TomLarkinSky) June 24, 2022
Helen Hurford has shut herself in a room at the #TivertonandHoniton byelection count and is refusing to speak to any press
— Tess de la Mare (@TessdelaMare) June 24, 2022
* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.