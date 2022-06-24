While you are waiting for news from Tiverton & Honiton we can also offer you some encouragement from two other elections, on top of the excellent result in Highley in Shropshire.

First, from the London borough of Kingston upon Thames. Last month Lib Dems had a resounding victory by winning 41 of the 45 council seats. But the contest in one ward, New Malden Village, was deferred after the death of an independent candidate just a few days before polling day, leaving the three seats still vacant.

This created a rather odd campaigning environment – our squeeze message evaporated as there was no danger of another party taking control. Predictably, opposition literature emphasised the fact that people could now abandon tactical voting and vote with their hearts. The other parties also homed in on the very small opposition on the Council, which needed to be strengthened – a fact which had also worried the Lib Dems, as we have always seen Scrutiny as a function of the opposition.

This is traditionally a Conservative facing area, the small Labour representation having been wiped out completely in 2010.

So we are delighted to report that not only did we win all three seats convincingly, but the Conservatives were knocked into third and fourth places by a coalition of Greens and Independents.

No-one has tweeted the full results yet, but they were:

Mark Durrant (LD): 1217

Dongsung (Robert) Kim (LD): 1184

Lesley Heap (LD): 1182

Green: 867

Kingston Indept Residents: 724

Kingston Indept Residents: 703

Tory: 467

Lab: 436

Lab: 429

Lab: 374

Tory: 372

Tory: 327

Congratulations to Mark Durrant, Lesley Heap and Robert Kim!!

Lib Dems now hold 44 out of 48 seats in Kingston – 92%. Is this the biggest percentage in the country?

Big Lib Dem win for @EdwardJDavey's team in Kingston 🔶💪 https://t.co/W0iSIPTdIT — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 24, 2022

More exciting news has come through from Waverley Borough Council where we gained Hindhead ward from the Conservatives.

Hindhead (Waverley) council by-election result: LDEM: 54.6% (+7.9)

CON: 45.4% (-1.2) Votes cast: 983 No Lab (-6.8) as prev. Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative. — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) June 23, 2022

Congratulations to Conrad Alexis Waters!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.