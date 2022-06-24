Mary Reid

While you are waiting …

By | Fri 24th June 2022 - 1:40 am

While you are waiting for news from Tiverton & Honiton we can also offer you some encouragement from two other elections, on top of the excellent result in Highley in Shropshire.

First, from the London borough of Kingston upon Thames. Last month Lib Dems had a resounding victory by winning 41 of the 45 council seats. But the contest in one ward, New Malden Village, was deferred after the death of an independent candidate just a few days before polling day, leaving the three seats still vacant.

This created a rather odd campaigning environment – our squeeze message evaporated as there was no danger of another party taking control. Predictably, opposition literature emphasised the fact that people could now abandon tactical voting and vote with their hearts. The other parties also homed in on the very small opposition on the Council, which needed to be strengthened – a fact which had also worried the Lib Dems, as we have always seen Scrutiny as a function of the opposition.

This is traditionally a Conservative facing area, the small Labour representation having been wiped out completely in 2010.

So we are delighted to report that not only did we win all three seats convincingly, but the Conservatives were knocked into third and fourth places by a coalition of Greens and Independents.

No-one has tweeted the full results yet, but they were:

Mark Durrant (LD): 1217
Dongsung (Robert) Kim (LD): 1184
Lesley Heap (LD): 1182
Green: 867
Kingston Indept Residents: 724
Kingston Indept Residents: 703
Tory: 467
Lab: 436
Lab: 429
Lab: 374
Tory: 372
Tory: 327

Congratulations to Mark Durrant, Lesley Heap and Robert Kim!!

Lib Dems now hold 44 out of 48 seats in Kingston – 92%. Is this the biggest percentage in the country?

More exciting news has come through from Waverley Borough Council where we gained Hindhead ward from the Conservatives.

Congratulations to Conrad Alexis Waters!

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Andy Boddington
    I think Labour had hoped to do much better in Highley. The Labour group has traditionally been Shrewsbury centred in membership and thinking. That is changing b...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Cheers Joe, good reaction. I favour the facts, being shared. It seems nobody in this dispute is on poverty salaries. If they are, please and this for anyone,...
  • David Raw
    @ Joe Bourke It’s not just about dividends propping up pension funds - it’s also about social justice, inequality and exploitation. Research into the comp...
  • Joe Bourke
    Lorenzo, rail cleaners are typically employed by cleaning contractors and not the train companies. There was in fact a strike of cleaners in February this year ...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    This is typical of a party and an elite than literally haven't an insight at all, into how people struggle. That anyone would think to spend this money on a ...