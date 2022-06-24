Lib Dems take Highley in Shropshire

Some good news to begin the night while we wait for the Tiverton and Honiton result.

Lib Dems win by-election! 🔶💪 https://t.co/AcceCL6R3J — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 23, 2022

Congratulations to Mark Williams who takes Lib Dem number of the unitary Shropshire Council to 14, the second largest party. This was a hard fought campaign for a seat the Conservatives wanted to win, after they lost 12% of their seats in the 2021 all up council elections including the then council leader who was ousted by a Lib Dem. Late last year, the Conservatives lost the North Shropshire constituency to Helen Morgan.

Helen was among the large team of campaigners from across Shropshire and beyond that leafleted and canvassed in the constituency from the day the by-election was called after the resignation of an independent councillor.

Labour also made a push in this ward, which although rural is a former mining town. The nearby former mining town of Broseley is held by Labour.

The Conservatives have had a stranglehold on Shropshire, dominating the council and formerly with three MPs, for too long. They have not served the county well. Now the Shropshire blue wall is crumbling.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.