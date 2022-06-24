Lib Dems take Highley in Shropshire

By | Fri 24th June 2022 - 12:34 am

Some good news to begin the night while we wait for the Tiverton and Honiton result.

Congratulations to Mark Williams who takes Lib Dem number of the unitary Shropshire Council to 14, the second largest party. This was a hard fought campaign for a seat the Conservatives wanted to win, after they lost 12% of their seats in the 2021 all up council elections including the then council leader who was ousted by a Lib Dem. Late last year, the Conservatives lost the North Shropshire constituency to Helen Morgan.

Helen was among the large team of campaigners from across Shropshire and beyond that leafleted and canvassed in the constituency from the day the by-election was called after the resignation of an independent councillor.

Labour also made a push in this ward, which although rural is a former mining town. The nearby former mining town of Broseley is held by Labour.

The Conservatives have had a stranglehold on Shropshire, dominating the council and formerly with three MPs, for too long. They have not served the county well. Now the Shropshire blue wall is crumbling.

Mark and Amy Williams celebrate

 

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Andy Boddington 24th Jun '22 - 1:36am

    I think Labour had hoped to do much better in Highley. The Labour group has traditionally been Shrewsbury centred in membership and thinking. That is changing but Labour does not have the local touch that proves so successful for the Lib Dems across the country.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Andy Boddington
    I think Labour had hoped to do much better in Highley. The Labour group has traditionally been Shrewsbury centred in membership and thinking. That is changing b...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Cheers Joe, good reaction. I favour the facts, being shared. It seems nobody in this dispute is on poverty salaries. If they are, please and this for anyone,...
  • David Raw
    @ Joe Bourke It’s not just about dividends propping up pension funds - it’s also about social justice, inequality and exploitation. Research into the comp...
  • Joe Bourke
    Lorenzo, rail cleaners are typically employed by cleaning contractors and not the train companies. There was in fact a strike of cleaners in February this year ...
  • Lorenzo Cherin
    This is typical of a party and an elite than literally haven't an insight at all, into how people struggle. That anyone would think to spend this money on a ...