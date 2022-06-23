Fantasy dinner party – who would be your guests?

On Monday, the Conservatives held their summer party fundraiser. The top lot was dinner with Boris Johnson and his rivals Theresa May and David Cameron. The Dinner of the Century – so-called to avoid inviting Johnson critic John Major – went for £120,000 to a donor who appears to be too embarrassed to be named publicly.

Setting aside the important point that it is somewhat sick to splash out £120,000 on a dinner when the money could have been more usefully donated to foodbanks, the event has got Newsmoggie thinking.

Who would you select as your guests at your own Dinner of the Centuries? Note the plural here. You are allowed to invite people whose public role was in the last century and even fantasise about inviting long dead people.

Please include a brief explanation for your choice. No essays please!

The best entries will receive an appreciative purr from Newsmoggie.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment from a different perspective