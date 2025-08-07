Labour’s grubby authoritarianism is on full display

Welcome to Britain, where you already have to scan your face to access much of the internet, facial recognition is rolled out on our streets, and soon your digital ID will be essential to access literally any public service. This great nation, once the flag-bearer of liberal ideals and rights, is sleepwalking into a digital dictatorship.
One of the features of the Coalition Government that I am proudest of is that we repealed New Labour’s ID card legislation. Now, with fancy new branding and a cover that it is to help tackle problems with illegal migration, Labour appears to be back to its roots, and planning to roll out digital ID in this Parliament.
This appears to be inspired by a paper from the Starmer loyalist think tank Labour Together. I took the time to read this paper, and its contents are even more terrifying than the headlines suggest. In sum, the proposal is to introduce ‘BritCard’, dubbed as a ‘mandatory national digital identity’. The paper proposes to integrate essentially all of our interactions with the state into one digital location, including healthcare and driving licenses. Even more terrifying is that it explicitly endorses such a card being stored in a private sector system like Apple Wallets.
Even if I were to park the principled objection for a second, the Government will mess this up. I’ve worked in the NHS for years, and I can’t believe that our diabolical computer systems have not yet collapsed entirely. Look at Government’s myriad failures – from track and trace to the Afghan data leak – and I don’t think anyone could tell me with honest certainty that they don’t think this system will be hacked, will leak or will simply stop working at some point.
I look forward to the Russians (or indeed American tech companies) having literally all of my data, including my phone number, healthcare records, travel records, ethnic background, driving test scores and so on. To put all of this data in one place is beyond stupid, and simply inviting our enemies to throw everything they’ve got at it. Indeed, I look forward to seeing a list of every migrant, or brown person, in this country plastered all over the internet.
I have absolutely no faith that this is actually about illegal migration. Even if it was, it is a totally disproportionate response to a problem that can certainly be approached from a number of other means. This would be one of the largest infringements on our civil liberties in decades; and yet I fear the public will put up absolutely no resistance.
I was proud to be a member of the Young Liberals over a week ago, when they put up a principled response to the Online Safety Act, supported by student Lib Dem societies from across the country. It called out the restriction of certain content, such as protest footage, on the grounds of ‘online safety.’ When you couple this worrying crack down on freedom of expression with other authoritarian measures such as an expansion of facial recognition cameras, it seems that this Labour Party views freedom as an inconvenience to be trodden on, rather than a value.
We have to recognise that the internet is simply different to everything that has come before it. A quick ID check, with no permanent record, when you purchase alcohol for example, is substantially different to the mass data collection enabled by the Online Safety Act – or the ability of the Government to track my face wherever I go. I despair.
We are faced with an authoritarian Government, make no mistake. The question we must ask ourselves is simple – are we Liberals or not? Will we put up a fight that I hope future generations will thank us for, or will we simply acquiesce to Labour, and let them run our freedoms into the ground.
* Zagham Farhan is the Returning Officer, and a former President, of the Oxford Students Liberal Association.
I have many liberal and practical concerns about this, but as with the move to make the NHS ‘app driven’ how can this be done without disadvantaging people who either aren’t online at all, or have the bare minimum of capacity to do stuff on the internet?
I don’t want my elderly parents or disabled sister-in-law turned into second class citizens.
I feel this article (and much of the current debate about freedom) confuses actual freedom with stuff that’s not meaningful.
Actual, meaningful, freedoms are things like, being able to speak your opinions, go about your daily life, choosing the lifestyle you want, forming relationships with who you choose, and so on. That is what we as liberals we should be focusing on. The fact that the Government has data about you in a central database is not in itself a meaningful loss of freedom. Neither is carrying some form of ID. There is nothing you or I might legitimately want to do that we would be unable to do merely because the Government is storing data about us, or because we might need to show we are who we say we are before accessing some service. Zagham seems to find this frightening, but I don’t find it frightening at all that the Government holds data about me – as long as that data is not misused to impinge on any actual freedoms (like free speech etc) – which is where the legal protections should be.
Misuse is an issue. Zagham is right to point out the dangers of hackers and so on. Any system does need to be as secure as possible against that: But that’s not an objection to the principle of the Government having that data or to digital ID – it’s a concern about making sure any implementation is good and safe.
I agree with Simon R and disagree with the main article.
We need to make it impossible for people who are in the UK unlawfully to work, or to access any government services. Enforcing that without some form of national ID system appears impossible. Accordingly I support having a national digital ID system.
Oviously, as Simon R points out, it needs to be done securely. However I have no objection in principle to the concept. Indeed I support it.