Laura Gordon steps up her campaign for Sheffield Hallam

It’s only a few weeks since Laura Gordon was selected as Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the marginal seat of Sheffield Hallam but already she is making her mark.

Ready to be interviewed by BBC Radio Sheffield talking about Jared O’Mara’s absence and where we go from here. #sheffield #sheffieldlibdems https://t.co/qVTx50MBWP pic.twitter.com/ybxxedXg1v — Laura Gordon (@LibDemLaura) December 12, 2017

In June, Nick Clegg was defeated by the controversial Jared O’Mara who has failed to do the job he was elected to do.

Laura is effectively having to behave like an MP to fill the vacuum. In a wide-rangingi interview with the Sheffield Star, she talked about what she is doing to help local people:

She is helping people with casework, ‘taking up issues’ for Hallam constituents with councillors and the Lib Dem parliamentary team. “I feel this is something we can usefully do,” Laura says. At the moment Jared O’Mara is not holding surgeries, so somebody needs to be looking at those casework issues. “He hasn’t voted since the 18th of October, it’s on the public record. He’s the only MP elected in 2017 who hasn’t made his maiden speech yet. It kind of speaks for itself, really.

She also talked about the guy Jared beat and what a loss he is to Parliament:

A lot of people have commented on that as I’ve been going around talking to people. Lots of people have said ‘I was helped by Nick’, often with things that we might think of as quite small, like getting a road fixed and campaigning on school buses or crossings. “He was very willing to get engaged on local issues, as well as doing all this work on the national level. I’ve got big shoes to fill but I’m going to do my best to fill them.

She and her husband settled in Sheffield five years ago:

“We liked it here, and I re-arranged my work effectively around enabling me to stay in Sheffield,” says Laura, now an independent consultant for humanitarian organisations. “It does very much feel like home, which is something I really appreciate.”

She and her team are already getting stuck into local issues:

Housing, school places – especially around Ecclesall – and changes to NHS services, in particular the proposed closure of the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s minor injuries unit, need addressing in Hallam, she thinks. “If you’re living in somewhere like Dore or Totley, getting up to the Northern General is really quite a long way. It’s really up to the Clinical Commissioning Group to make the case to us that this is a change that will be beneficial and not just a cost-cutting measure.” And the controversy over the felling of Sheffield’s street trees? “I don’t think the campaign is just about trees. I think it’s gone beyond that.” She’s irked by the council ‘releasing a minimal amount of information and then using very heavy-handed tactics to crush dissent’, and displaying ‘a lack of willingness to engage constructively’.

Every couple of days there’s a rumour of an imminent by-election in Hallam. We can’t control that, but if it happens, it is clear that we have a fantastic candidate to complement the work of a brilliant Council group. Hallam has solid Lib Dem foundations so at the next election, whenever it comes, we clearly have an excellent team and candidate in place. We couldn’t ask for more than that.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings