Layla…. Johnson debases the office of PM with NI Protocol Bill.

Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran has said that Boris Johnson is debasing the office of Prime Minister by proposing breaching international law in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. She said:
It’s astounding that at exactly the moment when we should be standing united with our allies in the face of Russia’s aggression, the Conservative Government has decided to ignite a diplomatic firestorm.
“From breaking his own laws at home to attempting to breach international law abroad, Boris Johnson has debased the office of Prime Minister.
“If the Conservatives enact these proposals, they risk starting a trade war with our closest neighbours which will push prices up even further. In the midst of this cost of living emergency, this is the last thing families up and down the country need.”
The Hansard Society has been digging into the detail of the Bill and has found that it reduces parliamentary scrutiny and gives ministers a carte blanche to do pretty much what they want. They set out their concerns in this Twitter thread:
So, we’ve had an initial look at the delegated powers in the #NorthernIrelandProtocol Bill. In short, they are quite breathtaking. 🧵 #NIProtocol #NIP 1/
— Hansard Society (@HansardSociety) June 13, 2022
And if there were any changes to the protocol as a result, they wouldn’t have to come back to Parliament.
So, if the actual Protocol were to be amended or replaced, the new UK-EU agreement could be implemented in the UK not by an Act of Parliament but by regulations – which would mean limited parliamentary scrutiny of the implementing legislation. 13/
— Hansard Society (@HansardSociety) June 13, 2022
They will be producing a fuller briefing in due course but they make some suggestions as to where the House of Lords could, and to be honest probably will, tighten up the language. The problem is that the Commons will just overturn whatever they decide. How far will the peers be prepared to push?
Boris Johnson and his government are turning our country into a right wing dictatorship and everyone should be truly worried, well said Layla keep up the attack on him.
Layla…. Johnson debases the office of PM with NI Protocol Bill.
Johnson debases the office of PM by being there. However, the purpose of their actions on the NIP (and Rwanda) is to inflame their ‘Us and Them’ doctrine of divide and rule..
Apart from being illegal (to everyone outside Johnson’s inner circle) the action will directly harm the NI economy (they are outperforming the rest of the UK), ferment sectarian division and lead to international legal action and possible EU sanctions..Again, this is what Johnson, Truss, et al, want; a rallying of the ‘Bulldog British’ against those foreigners..
Sadly, if my pub conversations are anything to go by, it is working..
How many Tory MP’s are there? How many Tory members? How many Telegraph readers? This small group of people are running, and ruining, the UK (and have been for majority of past 100 years) while everyone else is trying to work out a strategy for fighting back and what alternative direction to go in.
They’ll be sent packing eventually but they’ve seen America and understand that finding the equivalent of Trump controlling the Supreme Court is the way to win longer term.
Next election they’ll claim to be the unionist party and some will believe them despite what they’ve done.
What is this “international law” and how might the government’s proposed amendments possibly break it?
‘Jurisdiction upon and after the UK’s withdrawal: The perspective from the UK Constitutional Order’:
https://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/BRIE/2018/596831/IPOL_BRI(2018)596831_EN.pdf
Some people worry about the wrong things. In the last 18 months the EU has imposed 4,000 new laws on Northern Ireland without any UK parliamentary scrutiny or input from the Northern Ireland Assembly whatsoever. These laws apply to all businesses supplying goods in Northern Ireland even though only a tiny percentage (0.7% for the UK as a whole) actually export any goods to the EU.
‘EU’s 4,000 new laws on Northern Ireland justifies Brexit Bill overwrite, ministers say’:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/06/13/eus-4000-new-laws-northern-ireland-justifies-brexit-bill-overwrite/
…………………They said some of the changes have “uniquely disadvantaged Northern Ireland” compared to Great Britain…………..
Strange then that the NI economy is outstripping the rest of the UK (Office for National Statistics figures) and that the majoriity of the supported by a majority of MLAs and the overwhelming majority of businesses.
Even the Confederation of British Industry were moved to accuse ministers of Brexit “grandstanding” and of damaging investment.
Still, let’s just parrot Daily Telegraph/Mail/Express headlines