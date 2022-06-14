Layla…. Johnson debases the office of PM with NI Protocol Bill.

Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran has said that Boris Johnson is debasing the office of Prime Minister by proposing breaching international law in the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill. She said:

It’s astounding that at exactly the moment when we should be standing united with our allies in the face of Russia’s aggression, the Conservative Government has decided to ignite a diplomatic firestorm. “From breaking his own laws at home to attempting to breach international law abroad, Boris Johnson has debased the office of Prime Minister. “If the Conservatives enact these proposals, they risk starting a trade war with our closest neighbours which will push prices up even further. In the midst of this cost of living emergency, this is the last thing families up and down the country need.”

The Hansard Society has been digging into the detail of the Bill and has found that it reduces parliamentary scrutiny and gives ministers a carte blanche to do pretty much what they want. They set out their concerns in this Twitter thread:

So, we’ve had an initial look at the delegated powers in the #NorthernIrelandProtocol Bill. In short, they are quite breathtaking. 🧵 #NIProtocol #NIP 1/ — Hansard Society (@HansardSociety) June 13, 2022

And if there were any changes to the protocol as a result, they wouldn’t have to come back to Parliament.

So, if the actual Protocol were to be amended or replaced, the new UK-EU agreement could be implemented in the UK not by an Act of Parliament but by regulations – which would mean limited parliamentary scrutiny of the implementing legislation. 13/ — Hansard Society (@HansardSociety) June 13, 2022

They will be producing a fuller briefing in due course but they make some suggestions as to where the House of Lords could, and to be honest probably will, tighten up the language. The problem is that the Commons will just overturn whatever they decide. How far will the peers be prepared to push?