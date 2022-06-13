Lib Dems call for fuel duty to be cut in more rural areas

Liberal Democrats have urged the Government to reduce fuel duty in rural areas, after analysis found that households in more remote areas paid £114 in transport costs each week in the year to March 2020, almost £40 more than those in urban areas.

The Lib Dems want an expansion of the rural fuel duty relief scheme, which is currently offered in a handful of remote areas of the UK, including Scotland islands and other areas, Scilly, and Hawes.

The proposal is to extend the relief to places where “public transport options are limited and drivers are being disproportionately hit by rising fuel prices”. This would include Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria, Shropshire and rural parts of Wales. The Lib Dems also want the relief to be doubled to 10p a litre.

Reported by the Telegraph and the i, rural affairs spokesman Tim Farron said:

The Government must act now to help rural families on the brink, by expanding the fuel duty relief scheme. Ministers need to also crack down on the petrol profiteers who are cashing in on people’s misery at the pump.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has ordered an “urgent” investigation into petrol station operators by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The Lib Dems are also calling for an emergency cut to VAT, from 20 per cent to 17.5 per cent across the board. Together with the fuel duty relief, the measures would save rural drivers £7.60 each time they fill up their tank.

