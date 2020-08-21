Layla Moran MP

Layla Moran: Protecting lives and providing reassurance through the Cross-Party Coronavirus Inquiry

By | Fri 21st August 2020 - 2:07 pm

Each week LDV invites leadership candidates to submit one article. This is this week’s article form Layla Moran

This morning, I wrote to the Prime Minister in my role as the elected Chair of the Cross-Party Coronavirus Inquiry. Following over 1000 evidence submissions, we are recommending an urgent move to a ‘zero-covid’ strategy.

The evidence, from NHS frontline staff, care home workers, health bodies, charities, scientists, bereaved families and other individuals, has sometimes been difficult to read and listen to.

It has been shocking to hear about the impact of the lack of clear Government strategy in place to eliminate coronavirus from the UK. It has left the public confused and our NHS and care staff flying blind.

It was heartbreaking to hear from bereaved families, who know that more could have been done to protect their loved ones. But these stories must be heard, and lessons learned in time to protect others.

It’s why we set up the All-Party Parliamentary group last month, which now consists of over 60 cross-party MPs and peers. We’re holding a rapid inquiry over the summer months into the UK response to Covid-19, to learn lessons ahead of any potential peak this winter.

It is so important that we do this. Of course, there should and will be a full judge-led public Inquiry when the country is in recovery. But in the meantime, I believe MPs should be doing all we can to examine the Government’s response and make suggestions that will help save lives and improve our safety in the short term.

The evidence has informed our Zero-Covid recommendation, an approach similar to the one which has proved so successful in New Zealand. A Zero-Covid plan would involve eliminating community transmission of coronavirus, thereby moving the frontline of the fight against the virus to the UK’s entry points.

With the number of new infections in England remaining stubbornly high and with the risk of a second wave ever-present, pursuing a Zero-Covid strategy in England will provide clarity and reassurance to the UK public, reduce the risk of a second wave, and save lives.

The letter proposes practical examples as measures to be put in place, including:

  • Accelerating the development of a locally-led and locally coordinated, but nationally supported Find, Test, Trace, Isolate and Support (FTTIS) programme in England, supported by a mobile phone application that would assist in contact tracing.
  • Devolving public health outbreak control efforts such that the response to local flare-ups is led locally, rather than centrally. Provide local authorities with the power and resources to mobilise and scale-up operations as needed.
  • Reinstating the daily coronavirus briefings as soon as possible and using clear, unambiguous, and simple messaging that is not open to interpretation. For example, ‘2 metres apart’ rather than ‘1 metre plus’.

You can read more about the letter and our recommendations in the Evening Standard and the Times and on the APPG website.

More broadly, this APPG and our Inquiry demonstrates and reinforces the value of listening to people, empathising with their situations, and working cross-party to get the Government to make changes which will improve their lives.

It is an approach I have always taken in politics and will continue to use as leader of the Liberal Democrats. Our next leader must listen, represent a broad base of voters, work collaboratively across party lines, challenge the right-wing Conservative Government and deliver – both for our Party in the media and at elections, and for the people in our country.

Members have until Wednesday at 1pm to vote for our next leader. If you haven’t already, please vote for me to move our Party and our country forward, together.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon

One Comment

  • Tom Harney 21st Aug '20 - 2:37pm

    I hope that the group are considering the correlation of poor health outcomes with poverty.
    Also that there is clear agreement on how people can improve their immune systems. A consideration of this leads to the need to eliminate poverty in our country, so that we can all live healthier lives.

