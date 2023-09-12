Caron Lindsay

Layla Moran to appear with Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith in Bournemoutn

By | Tue 12th September 2023 - 10:27 am

Layla Moran MP will be the special guest star on Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith’s Lib Dem stop on their tour of Party Conferences.

The LBC Presenter and former Labour Home Secretary host a weekly podcast, For the Many, which is for me an unmissable hour of politics and outrageous filth. The live shows are a bit tamer. The presence of an audience is usually enough to remind them that someone else is actually listening.  Usually.

As many of you will be planning your Conference diaries in the next few days, make sure you include this show. It is bound to be hilarious. It’s happening on the Sunday night of Conference between 7 and 9 pm at Canvas, 24 Poole Hill, Bournemouth. You can get tickets here.

To get a flavour of what you are going to get, see my review of Ed Davey’s appearance on the live show in  Edinburgh last month.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

