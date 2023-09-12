Economic crisis: problems and remedies

There’s an economic crisis underway. Several policy motions at Lib Dem Autumn Conference make reference to economic problems. The government’s current industrial strategy (‘Plan for Growth’) runs to 112 pages and reads more like an argument against reform rather than for it; perhaps fearful of being accused by the tabloids of ‘talking down Brexit Britain’ .
UK economic problems are deep-rooted; some even hundreds of years old. Political parties of course share the blame but that’s only a small part of the story. Perceptions of problems and remedies have changed over the many decades, independent of political oscillations. But we will need clarity and deep thinking beyond political partisanship to extricate ourselves.
The symptoms are all around us. Disposable income is collapsing as mortgage payments, rents, energy, food prices, and now taxes, are all rising. Credit card debt is accelerating. Investment is in serious decline; since 2019 British businesses have invested less, as a percentage of GDP, than any other major economy. The Bank of England forecasts that business investment will further fall by around 2 per cent in 2024. By most measures GDP performance is the worst in the G7. UK debt sustainability is worsening. Debt service is set to exceed total NHS spending within three years. Tax revenues are just a third of GDP, and only half the population pay income tax.
It is not just the fiscus which is unsustainable, the UK efforts to achieve environmental and social sustainability are suffering too.
Aggregate government spending has never been higher, but outcomes from public spending are very poor. Life expectancy, maternal and infant mortality, health outcomes such as cancer survival rates, all point to a decline in the quality of services. What’s more, tertiary education and skills training is in a terrible (and expensive) mess in the UK compared to the rest of the OECD, resulting in lamentable, mismatched skills.
There are two major underlying relative problems which, sooner or later, will have to be wrenchingly tackled if the UK wishes to start to catch up with the rest of the OECD.
First, UK governmental institutions and their income sources are both wildly inefficient and unfocused, with often absurd ‘contractisation’ across all state institutions … and conflicts of interest almost everywhere. This means that so much less can be achieved with the same amount of money. Those that deal with HMG in their professional lives know this all too well.
Paul Johnson’s incisive new book ‘Follow the Money’ provides well-documented and often breathtaking examples.
Second, the UK as an economy is highly monopolised, cartelised and ‘financialised’, with most causes being outwith the scope of standard competition policy. Self-regulation, crossholdings, unintended de jure oligopoly, financial entry barriers & enforced debt, government subsidies, and radically increased international ownership concentration all contribute. There are many consequences. Banks and investments groups are more the masters not servants of industry. Corporate governance is dominated by finance. Short term aims prevail. R&D spending is low.
The remedies for both these underlying problems are complex but can be clearly stated.
In government they come as no surprise to the liberal democratically inclined; transparency, accountability, procurement reform, fiscal decentralisation, conflicts rules, administrative stability and jurisdictional clarity.
In commerce and business reform is required in competition policy, regulatory quality, demonopolisation of key sectors including banking & finance, SME rights, and trade policy reform & facilitation. Skills paths are very flimsy in the UK, and major reform to formal tertiary education, apprenticeships and the links between the two require overhaul.
One can also easily see how one set of reforms requires the other.
The challenge is gargantuan and reform resistance from vested interests likely to be strenuous. But having a clear view of the problems and the remedies is more conducive to political and public support. The consequences of not getting a grip on the UK’s problems will be dire.
[For elaboration please see the Conference Edition of Liberator]
* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.
Thank you for an important article!
If members and leaders of our party were to follow the blog of Richard Murphy (Tax Research UK / Funding the Future) they would find evidence that we are not a full democracy and that are our tax systems are neither equitable nor sufficiently staffed.
This results in our being a second rate democracy, which favours the right wingers, and the wealthy paying, proportionally, less tax than the not wealthy.
We also have a main stream media, not least the B B C, which fails to make these deep problems evident/connives at their continuation/increase.
Good luck to you, and us, in trying to improve matters!
I have been asked for a short glossary. This follows.
Debt sustainability. The ability of a nation to pay interest and capital on debt through taxes, unsustainable if there is no credible plan to manage the debt and avoid default
Environmental sustainability. Economic activity which can be sustained without environmental damage eg pollution, emissions, destruction of habitats
Social sustainability. Economic activity which does not increase social divisions or inequality.
Contractisation. The practice of viewing all government activity, current and potential, as an opportunity to generate a contract, especially if the contractor is identified before the contract is formulated.
Financialised. Where financial engineering dominates management practices eg asset striping, share buybacks, such that the company exists only to serve the short term interests of passive investors
Standard competition policy. The legislative frame for the prevention of anti-competitive practices or undue market dominance only in the day to day conduct of product markets.
Crossholdings. In Japan, keiretsu companies owning shares in each other. In the West, concentrated international ownership organisations controlling large stakes in ‘competing’ multinationals
De jure oligopoly. Ownership concentration and cartelisation resulting from regulatory systems and legislation.
Financial entry barriers. Banks and investment groups erecting barriers to emerging firms, to protect existing (usually quoted) companies
Enforced debt. Imposing debt on profitable companies that don’t need it, eg via M&A, share buybacks.
International ownership concentration. Vast ($1tn+) global ‘ultimate owner’ investment funds that arose as a consequence of the low interest, QE/monetisation period.
Fiscal decentralisation. Raising & spending taxes locally or regionally following the failure of the central allocation system which has overwhelmingly favoured the wealthier areas of the UK.
Conflicts rules. Making it unlawful for governmental staffs to have a financial interest in companies they are contracting with, or in legislative/regulatory changes.
Administrative stability. Avoiding the practice of shifting departments and changing names, and the practice of moving civil servants around every 2 years so no-one can be held accountable for errors.
Jurisdictional clarity. Overlaps, gaps and fuzzy responsibilities. Eg there are five UK government institutions responsible for enforcing minimum wage laws
Regulatory quality. Not more regulation or less regulation, but better regulation. Requires a definition of ‘quality’ !
Skills paths. A system where individuals can progress their training ie ‘from bricklayer to architect’.
@ Paul Reynolds,
“Debt sustainability. The ability of a nation to pay interest and capital on debt through taxes, unsustainable if there is no credible plan to manage the debt and avoid default”
It’s very rare that the government would pay interest and/or reduce debt out of taxation payments. There would have to be a budget surplus for that latter and at least a small deficit for the former. Unlikely.
I’m not quite sure how the Government can have a plan to control its own debt as things are at the moment. For example I own some Premium bonds. These constitute some of the Govt debt. Most of these were bought when George Osborne was chancellor. I don’t remember getting any letter from George or the Treasury saying that they were running short and would I please buy some more? Most debt arises like this. The government only rarely goes out to actively seek loans.
The govt could try to control their debt level by adjusting interest rates. They naturally would raise and lower them to do this. Except they’ve handed over monetary policy to the BoE. So, no control at all! The govt, presumably, must be happy that the BoE are doing the right thing and increasing rates which enables govt to borrow more. Otherwise they could take back control of monetary policy.
So presumably you’re in favour of them doing this?
There’s no danger of involuntary default if the borrowing is in ££ BTW.