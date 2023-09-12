Economic crisis: problems and remedies

There’s an economic crisis underway. Several policy motions at Lib Dem Autumn Conference make reference to economic problems. The government’s current industrial strategy (‘Plan for Growth’) runs to 112 pages and reads more like an argument against reform rather than for it; perhaps fearful of being accused by the tabloids of ‘talking down Brexit Britain’ .

UK economic problems are deep-rooted; some even hundreds of years old. Political parties of course share the blame but that’s only a small part of the story. Perceptions of problems and remedies have changed over the many decades, independent of political oscillations. But we will need clarity and deep thinking beyond political partisanship to extricate ourselves.

The symptoms are all around us. Disposable income is collapsing as mortgage payments, rents, energy, food prices, and now taxes, are all rising. Credit card debt is accelerating. Investment is in serious decline; since 2019 British businesses have invested less, as a percentage of GDP, than any other major economy. The Bank of England forecasts that business investment will further fall by around 2 per cent in 2024. By most measures GDP performance is the worst in the G7. UK debt sustainability is worsening. Debt service is set to exceed total NHS spending within three years. Tax revenues are just a third of GDP, and only half the population pay income tax.

It is not just the fiscus which is unsustainable, the UK efforts to achieve environmental and social sustainability are suffering too.

Aggregate government spending has never been higher, but outcomes from public spending are very poor. Life expectancy, maternal and infant mortality, health outcomes such as cancer survival rates, all point to a decline in the quality of services. What’s more, tertiary education and skills training is in a terrible (and expensive) mess in the UK compared to the rest of the OECD, resulting in lamentable, mismatched skills.

There are two major underlying relative problems which, sooner or later, will have to be wrenchingly tackled if the UK wishes to start to catch up with the rest of the OECD.

First, UK governmental institutions and their income sources are both wildly inefficient and unfocused, with often absurd ‘contractisation’ across all state institutions … and conflicts of interest almost everywhere. This means that so much less can be achieved with the same amount of money. Those that deal with HMG in their professional lives know this all too well.

Paul Johnson’s incisive new book ‘Follow the Money’ provides well-documented and often breathtaking examples.

Second, the UK as an economy is highly monopolised, cartelised and ‘financialised’, with most causes being outwith the scope of standard competition policy. Self-regulation, crossholdings, unintended de jure oligopoly, financial entry barriers & enforced debt, government subsidies, and radically increased international ownership concentration all contribute. There are many consequences. Banks and investments groups are more the masters not servants of industry. Corporate governance is dominated by finance. Short term aims prevail. R&D spending is low.

The remedies for both these underlying problems are complex but can be clearly stated.

In government they come as no surprise to the liberal democratically inclined; transparency, accountability, procurement reform, fiscal decentralisation, conflicts rules, administrative stability and jurisdictional clarity.

In commerce and business reform is required in competition policy, regulatory quality, demonopolisation of key sectors including banking & finance, SME rights, and trade policy reform & facilitation. Skills paths are very flimsy in the UK, and major reform to formal tertiary education, apprenticeships and the links between the two require overhaul.

One can also easily see how one set of reforms requires the other.

The challenge is gargantuan and reform resistance from vested interests likely to be strenuous. But having a clear view of the problems and the remedies is more conducive to political and public support. The consequences of not getting a grip on the UK’s problems will be dire.

[For elaboration please see the Conference Edition of Liberator]

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.