Memorial Service for Elspeth Campbell this Friday

By | Mon 11th September 2023 - 2:31 pm

Back in June, we reported on some of the heartfelt tributes paid to Elspeth, Lady Campbell of Pittenweem, after her death.

Anyone lucky enough to have been invited for lunch at their house were in for a treat. Great food and brilliant chat. Elspeth had an office in Scottish Lib Dem HQ for many years where she was a unique and sparkling presence. She was unfailingly kind and would have us in stitches with funny stories. We all loved her.

She did love to smoke and when the smoking ban came in  in 2006, it’s fair to say she was not a fan.

When you asked her how Ming was doing, her face would light up. Those two were an absolutely perfect match and I am sure all our hearts go out to him. They were married within three months of meeting back in 1970. I remember how worried we all were when Ming had Lymphoma back in 2002.

We will have the chance to pay our respects to her and show our support for Ming this Friday, 15th September at her memorial service in Edinburgh. It takes place at 2:30 pm at St John’s Episcopal Church, 1A Lothian Road. It’s really convenient for both Waverley and Haymarket train stations and the bus station, with tram and buses stopping outside.

All who knew and loved Elspeth are welcome.

 

