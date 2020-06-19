Layla Moran writes: Build Back Better: Policy ideas for Liberal Democrats

Yesterday evening I proudly launched Build Back Better, a new 128-page booklet exploring progressive policy ideas for Liberal Democrats in the post-coronavirus world. With contributions from a diverse range of over forty party supporters and councillors, Peter Frankopan, former MPs Lynne Featherstone, Martin Horwood, David Howarth and Julian Huppert, and former Party Leader Vince Cable – I hope this booklet will start discussions in and outside of our Party, and help us answer that deceptively simple question: ‘What are we for?’

Defining what we’re for is vital to winning back support. Having listened to members and voters, I also believe we need to send a signal that our Party is renewed since previous publications such as ‘Reinventing the State’ and the ‘Orange Book’ – with a policy platform that is clearly progressive in approach.

This will help us win support from across the moderate political spectrum and ensure that the Liberal Democrats are at the forefront of radical plans to Build Back Better from this crisis. Only then can we do right by the communities we seek to represent, and build a better, more compassionate country, where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive.

The contributions do not disappoint. Threaded through the booklet are some thoughtful, radical policies and conversation starters. To name but a few:

Commandeering the UK private health sector to help tackle the massive backlog of delayed NHS operations

Increasing the UK’s target for development assistance from 0.7 per cent to 1.0 per cent of GNP, with the additional 0.3 per cent to be directed entirely to environment and climate spending.

A Universal Basic Income and Universal Basic Services – providing free broadband, water and energy (primarily through better home insulation), potentially saving a single adult in the UK £1,360 per year.

Recovery rewards (cash prizes) to individuals who invent outstanding solutions to social or environmental problems

Recreating the Green Investment Bank with a higher level of financial capability than was permitted during the coalition

A new Digital Bill of Rights to protect people’s online

I hope you’ll read through the booklet, and the coverage in The Guardian, and join me at a panel event on Sunday, chaired by Duncan Brack and featuring contributors: Vince, Julian, Lynne, Irina and Mohsin. Sign up here.

Of course, we must also realise that the key to a successful campaign isn’t solely about policy positions. I reflect on this in the ‘Politics’ section of the booklet. We also need to appreciate that most people want something additional: reassurance that their politicians are competent and trustworthy.

The currency of campaigning is not measured just in policy but perceptions of trust. It was what Paddy and Charles were so good at. People trusted them to keep their word. We must learn from the disaster of 2010, when the Lib Dems abandoned manifesto commitments. The Party lost the support of millions who believed we could not be trusted to keep our word.

Our task is to attract voters to the Liberal Democrat brand – and that means persuading them that we are on their side. Through progressive policies but also through listening and delivering on promises.

That lesson has been learned at the local level. We govern in 50 councils across the UK. Local successes have been achieved because voters trust us to listen and tackle their problems. As a Party, we need to replicate these local tactics and success nationally, to ensure that voters trust us again to deliver on the compelling and radical vision that Build Back Better moves us towards.

*I’d like to thank all contributors and note that their contribution does not constitute an endorsement to my leadership campaign. This booklet does not form part of my candidacy for the Liberal Democrat leadership. When I first decided to ask friends and colleagues whether they would be prepared to contribute to it, the leadership election was scheduled to kick off in May 2021.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon