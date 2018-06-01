Layla on Any Questions tonight

BBC’s Any Questions panel tonight is even less diverse than usual, but our Layla Moran will be there on the Isle of Wight to make the case for a People’s Vote on Brexit.

Layla has had a very busy recess week, talking about period poverty:

Ministers must take action on #PeriodPovery in England, especially girls skipping school. The @WelshLibDems Education Secretary @Kirsty_Williams announced £1m in March to tackle the problem in Wales, and Scotland has announced a scheme today. https://t.co/uhuoVHX7MS — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 30, 2018

Making the case for a pay rise for teachers:

Cross-party support is growing for my campaign to get the government to provide new funding to make sure teachers get a decent pay rise without placing extra pressure on already stretched school budgets. pic.twitter.com/CCaBsutlWf — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 30, 2018

Arguing for safe standing at football clubs

Today I'm calling on the Government to scrap the ban on safe standing areas in the Premier League and Championship. Clubs in League One that listen to fans & introduce safe standing should not be penalised by this ban if they then get promoted.https://t.co/SEu2rwSz3m — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 31, 2018

And standing up for kids in care whose education is being disrupted:

Have been raising their plight in parliament but ministers are wilfully ignorant. So frustrating. These kids deserve so much better https://t.co/KwdgQJY8wp — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) June 1, 2018

She’s also been helping constituents with flooding in her constituency:

I’m hearing news of a pumping station in Kidlington being broken and sewage is entering people’s homes. Working with Cllrs to get help ASAP. @thameswater #flooding — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) May 31, 2018

You can listen on Radio 4 at 8pm tonight.

