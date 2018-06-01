Caron Lindsay

Layla on Any Questions tonight

Fri 1st June 2018

BBC’s Any Questions panel tonight is even less diverse than usual, but our Layla Moran will be there on the Isle of Wight to make the case for a People’s Vote on Brexit.

Layla has had a very busy recess week, talking about period poverty:

Making the case for a pay rise for teachers:

Arguing for safe standing at football clubs

And standing up for kids in care whose education is being disrupted:

She’s also been helping constituents with flooding in her constituency:

You can listen on Radio 4 at 8pm tonight.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

