LDV’s top 12 posts of 2017 – Number 12

By | Sat 30th December 2017 - 8:00 am

In time honoured tradition, we bring you our dozen most popular posts of 2017 in reverse order.

#12: Election 2017 headlines – how many Lib Dem MPs are there and who are they?

After an emotional election night, you just want a simple post telling you the bare facts, and Nick Thornsby did that. 

We’d experienced the highs of seeing Vince, Ed, Stephen and Jo back. We’d ensured the anxiety of the nail biting count in Westmorland where our leader was way too close to the Tories for comfort. We were relieved to see Norman, Tom and Alistair re-elected. We were delighted that Christine, Layla, Jamie and Wera had made it.

But we were heartbroken too, to lose our only MP in Wales, to see our magnificent by-election victory in Richmond Park snatched away by a tiny 45 votes and, most intensely, to see Nick Clegg beaten. And that’s before you even got to the knife edge finish in North East Fife where our quest to retake the seat from the SNP fell short by just 2 votes.

 

