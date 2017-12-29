The Voice

BREAKING: Swinson and Clegg honoured

By | Fri 29th December 2017 - 10:51 pm

Lib Dem MP for East Dunbartonshire, Jo Swinson, has been awarded a CBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

The rumours were true, about Nick, then.

 

Elizabeth Riches, who came within two votes of winning North East Fife in June becomes an MBE. She was a councillor for many years and was depute leader of Fife Council from 2007-12.

Depute Leader of our group on York City Council, Ann Reid gets an MBE for services to local govermnent.

Another Scot, Graham Garvie, former Convener of the Borders Council and now a member of the Lib Dems’ Federal International Relations Committee, gets an OBE.

Reg Barry,  Lib Dem Councillor on the Isle of Wight gets a BEM for services to the community.

 

Please update with other Lib Dems in the list  if you find them before we do.

3 Comments

  • Tpfkar 29th Dec '17 - 10:58pm

    Too soon for me. A few years on and when we are all looking back at how some of the early years, pensions and infrastructure policies have borne fruit, it would be more appropriate.

    I’m sure I’m not the only person feeling a barrel of meh about this now however.

  • Jane Ann Liston 29th Dec '17 - 11:57pm

    Absolutely delighted that Elizabeth Riches has been honoured – a worthy recipient.

  • Manfarang 30th Dec '17 - 12:57am

    There is no British Empire anymore. Why not use the word Commonwealth.

