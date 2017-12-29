Vince reflects on 2017, looks forward to an exit from Brexit and expresses Strictly anger.

This time last year, Vince Cable was looking forward to potentially winning the bad sex award for his novel Open Arms. He certainly wouldn’t have thought that by the end of 2017, he’d not only be re-elected as MP for Twickenham but would be leading the Liberal Democrats.

That his failure to pick up the said bad sex award was his low point of the year shows how spectacular 2017 has been for him.

He talked to Politico about his hopes for 2018. It’s simple, really.

To secure referendum on stopping Brexit. And winning it.

His lesson learned in 2017, “never to give up,” may help him to that goal.

His high point of 2017 wasn’t winning back his seat or the leadership, but something much closer to his heart.

My younger son happily married.

He was asked about his favourite tv show or movie from the year and he didn’t shy away from the controversy over the treatment of Alexandra Burke during Strictly.

“Strictly Come Dancing.” Dancing addict. But got very cross over final.

A look at his Twitter feed gives some more details:

As a fan of #StrictlyComeDancing it was painful to see best dancer recognised by judges but repeatedly voted down by the public https://t.co/4evzYtepFO — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 16, 2017

A bit like the Lib Dems, really.

