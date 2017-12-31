The Voice

LDV’s top 12 posts of 2017 – Number 2

By | Sun 31st December 2017 - 6:00 pm

We’re on the home straight now.

Our second most read post of this year was actually written in 2016, but presumably became important again during the General Election.

#2 How did our constituencies vote in the EU referendum?

Duncan Brack’s commentary on Chris Hanratty’s analysis of the vote in present and former Lib Dem seats challenged the party to come up with ways to appeal to Leave voters as much as to Remain voters.

Given that almost two-thirds of the seats in total (three-quarters in England and Wales) voted to leave, that’s quite a strong skew towards remain-voting areas – as we might expect – and it helps to identify some of the seats we might hope to win back at the next election on the back of pro-remain feeling.

But let’s not forget that we need to win seats in areas that voted leave too. I would expect that Liberal Democrat voters in those areas were predominantly remain, but by no means all of them were – and we also know that, overall, a third of Liberal Democrat voters voted leave.

So while I believe that Tim Farron’s declaration that Liberal Democrats see the UK’s future lying within the EU as absolutely right, we also need to respond to the concerns that drove people to vote leave – including economic and political inequality, powerlessness, the feeling that they’ve been ignored by the elites, and much more. Liberal Democrats and our predecessor parties have historically stood up for communities on the political and economic periphery of the country, and we need to keep on doing so.

You will have to wait until tomorrow for our most popular post to be revealed. Any guesses?

