Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #500

1. Hilarious Labour by-election leaflet cock-up by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

One you couldn’t make up – and this by-election is happening in a council area where we won from a standing start at the beginning of the year.

2. Lib Dems in the New Year Honours and why I’ll be wondering about those we don’t hear about by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark on the honours list – well, writing about it, not on it if you get my drift.

3. Lib Dems facing fight for political future in 2018 by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark highlights his contribution to a recent press article.

4. UK ministers go to war with their own Government by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Gove and Johnson backing Leave donors who are disputing tax demands from HMRC.

5. Another day, another inaccuracy by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys (Phase 2).

People think that key figures have been no-platformed. But they haven’t and they get masses of airtime anyway.

6. Nick Clegg’s knighthood won’t save the LIb Dems. Only a strong policy on Brexit can do that by Daisy Benson on Independent Voices.

A statement of the obvious, but people need to be reminded that we are the ones who have stood up against Brexit from the start.

7. Day 6200: The triumph of the dark. The Victory of the light by Richard Flowers on The Very Fuffy Diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant.

The difference between socialism and liberalism illustrated with examples from Star Wars and Doctor Who.

8. On ethics in print journalism: A poll by Jennie Rigg on There is no tinsel, only Zuul.

Would you work for a right wing tabloid to pay the bills? Is it right to do so?

9. Borderlands and crossroads by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mamas.

A review of a book on perspectives on motherhood.

10. The American national nightmare becomes a global nightmare by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

“The American Dream is being crushed by greed and selfishness”

11. Why not be the best? by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

Why not have an aspirational slogan? Peter on the Army changing its recruitment slogan – with a very salient point in the last paragraph.

12. Liverpool 2018 – it’s time for a change by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

There’s elections in Liverpool this year and Labour are making a mess of running the Council. What can the Lib Dems offer?

As a bonus, here are some posts from key moments in the Golden Dozen’s history.

The very first Dozen came out on 25th February 2007. Stephen Tall, in his introduction, said:

Welcome to this, the first Lib Dem ‘Top of the Blogs’. The idea is simple enough. Each week, we’ll list the top postings which have appeared on the Lib Dem Blogs Aggregator during the previous seven days. And then I’ll hand-pick another five you might have otherwise missed to showcase the diversity of talent within the Lib Dem blogosphere.

The debut came out in the wake of a massive row across the Blogosphere about a decision about Trident and leaks from a Federal Policy Committee meeting. Linda Jack gives her take here.

And we’re still here, almost 11 years later.

We reached 100 in January 2009. This post by James Graham shows that we were warned that the Tories would undermine human rights when they got into power. It is down to Nick Clegg that they didn’t do it during the coalition years.

200 coincided with one of the most torrid times in our party’s history, appearing just after the parliamentary vote on tuition fees which has so defined us since. It was a pretty torrid time. Mathew Hulbert wrote this reminding us how we have lots in common as Lib Dems and how we needed to stick together. It’s something we would do well to remember today.

300, in November 2012 featured calls for a return of the Blog of the Year awards, commentary on the LIb Dem internal elections and this, from Mark Valladares, who used the occasion of the Police and Crime Commissioner elections to reflect on the respective contributions of Lib Dems and Conservatives to the coalition government.

400 came along in November 2014, six months before the General Election which would judge us on our coalition record. Jo Christie-Smith asked what we would do if there were no female Lib Dem MPs after the election – which did eventually happen. Thankfully, the party did take action to deal with this and we have improved since.

