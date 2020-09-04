Leadership

Embed from Getty Images

I received my first message since his election from Ed last Thursday. It was an appeal for money so no change there! It also used this very annoying computer program which inserts my first name at various places. If it is supposed to make me feel that the leader has composed a letter personally for me, it fails miserably. No doubt every one of the 118,000 members knows full well that it is a standard letter to all of them from a computer programmed to add first names. I wish our headquarters would stop treating us as infants and stop this practice. I shall simply delete every such missive in future.

I intend, of course, to support Ed fully in his immense task but, like a number of other contributors to Liberal Democrat Voice, I have my concerns having watched his acceptance speech. I felt that Caron Lindsay’s posting on Sunday hit the nail on the head. A new leader’s acceptance speech is a huge opportunity to make his or her political position and agenda clear in a few pithy well prepared sentences. It will always be carried by the news media. Ed missed the opportunity and his speech was extremely trite and mundane.

I would illustrate this by two comments on what he said. First, of course every politician has to listen to the electors, but it is asking for trouble for a party leader – and particularly a new party leader – to spend a great deal of time himself touring the country listening. The party’s elected representatives, its officers and its members should be continually listening and relaying relevant comments back to the leader’s office. And in terms of policy and responding to current political issues, the leader himself must lead not follow. The problem of going round the country listening is that he will get told all too regularly, and in often colourful language, to send all migrants back, to have harsh mandatory sentences for a wide variety of crimes and to speed up Brexit!

Second, he and others in the party need to beware of over-emphasising fairness as a key value. It sounds perfectly reasonable and supportable, but as a political concept it is often illusory. There is much that is unfair but necessary in politics. For instance, the “safety net” of state support has to cope with the feckless in the same way as with the thrifty and yet this is clearly unfair. Fairness requires discriminating against the “undeserving poor”. The Tories tried to capture the votes of the “thoughtful and careful” families whom they assessed as taking care only to have the number of children they can afford, by limiting child benefits to two children. It may be “fair” to the former families but it harms the children who fall outside the policy. Where does fairness lie? Liberals know where they stand on such issues.

Ed is very obviously a thoughtful and caring individual and his genuine personableness is a great asset, but as soon as possible he has to select issues which are unique to our party and its philosophy and to keep on emphasising them, even when unpopular. There are many troubled electors out there who are extremely worried about where today’s politics is heading and who will respond to a principled and truthful lead. Ed can and must give it.

* Michael Meadowcroft has been campaigning for Liberalism for sixty-two years! He has served in just about every capacity in the party and in elected offices, including MP for Leeds West, 1983-87. He then spent twenty years working in new and emerging democracies across the world