The road map to 2024

We are all heartily fed up with this government but unfortunately we are likely to have to put up with them for some while yet. When we do get the chance to kick them out which will probably be sometime in 2024 and we need to be in the best possible shape to do so.

Right at the top of the list has to be some level of cooperation with the Labour Party. Having spoken to hundreds of members during the recent leadership election I can testify that there is overwhelming support for this regardless of which candidate was being supported. Both Ed and Layla set out a similar vision as to how this could work and that needs to be put into action ASAP. It doesn’t mean the withdrawal of candidates anywhere – that would be counterproductive – but it does mean trying to re-employ the approach so successfully deployed by Paddy Ashdown in the run up to the 1997 General Election. Of course the price for us must be a firm commitment to electoral reform.

The other lesson we must learn is that building any relationship will take time, so we need to unite behind our new leader and give him time. I appreciate that many fellow Liberals found the result personally devastating. As an enthusiastic supporter of Layla I was disappointed but I am determined to put it behind for the greater good; millions of our fellow citizens are suffering under this cruel government and we need to get them out.

Next May we expect to see a whole swathe of elections for the Scottish and Welsh devolved assemblies, Mayors, local authorities etc. These will be our first real test of our support since the December 2019 General Election. It is probably a bit early to say how we will do but there is certainly potential. The 2017 County Council elections were not particularly good for us and the rise of UKIP (now a spent force) hurt us badly in Wales. As always our success will depend on the work we do on the ground but it will also be a test of whether voters see us as centre left again. There are signs that this has been happening over the last two General Elections and some kind of non aggression pact with Labour will assist that.

We need those tactical voters in our target seats to increase our Commons representation and make us a player in any future hung parliament. If that can happen we really are in the territory we have long hoped for. It won’t be easy; many of us, myself included, will get angry and frustrated along the way but we must keep our eyes on the prize. The Road Map to 2024 is all about unity and cooperation. Let’s do it.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats