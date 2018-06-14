Legacy of Grenfell

One year on from the tragedy of the Grenfell fire a public inquiry is underway to ascertain how such a thing could have happened in a modern building in the middle of London.

What has struck me about this whole event is the frustration and powerlessness that tenants and leaseholders express over the ability to control their own lives and safety.

Property tenure has changed greatly in recent decades. Right to buy has changed the composition of public housing developments. They will frequently include a mix of leasehold apartments, shared ownership and traditional council house tenancies.

Fourteen of the 129 properties in Grenfell Tower were owned by leaseholders, as well as an additional three in Grenfell Walk, all of whom have lost their homes.

Block management at Grenfell was undertaken by an Arm’s Length Management Organisation (ALMO) that was responsible for 10,000 properties across Kensington and Chelsea Borough http://blogs.lse.ac.uk/politicsandpolicy/the-truth-about-tmos/.

The tenants at the Grenfell estate had no real say or power to control Health and Safety issues on their estate. As the LSE blog notes The Tenant management organization was “not community-based, not cooperatively run, not representative. It was set up to cover the whole borough and simply took on the existing council housing department and stock.”

Libdem Housing Policy should be based around a property-owning democracy. In the private rented sector, Libdem Policy aims to help people who cannot afford a deposit by introducing a new Rent to Own model where rent payments give tenants an increasing stake in the property, owning it outright after 30 years.

This could be extended to public housing stock with the use of a Commonhold tenure. Introduced in 2002 as part of the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Act 2002.

It involves the indefinite freehold tenure of part of a multi-occupancy building (typically a flat) with shared ownership of and responsibility for common areas and services.

Public Housing tenants would pay a ground rent and building only mortgage payment to the local authority equivalent to the Local Area Housing Allowance that would be covered by housing benefit for many. Additionally, a homeowner maintenance fee would be payable to the estate TMO. These fees would be paid by the local authority for recipients eligible for housing benefit.

The benefit is that public housing tenants own their own property. They can sell their commonhold share realizing any equity in excess of the building only mortgage debt, and crucially it is homeowners who will make the decisions on the level of maintenance fees required to meet health and safety standards and the maintenance requirements of the common areas.

Existing blocks can be converted to commonhold and this would replace the current right to buy scheme for council flats.

New council flat developments would adopt this form of tenure from the outset.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth