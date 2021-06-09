Caron Lindsay

Lembit Opik “expelled” from Lib Dems for advising Tories how to beat us

By | Wed 9th June 2021 - 8:55 am

Controversial former Lib Dem MP Lembit Opik has reportedly been expelled from the Liberal Democrats after he spoke at a Conservative Party event on how to beat the Lib Dems.

From Nation Cymru:

Lembit Öpik, who used to be the MP for Montgomeryshire, upset his former colleagues when he claimed the party had become a “become a parody of itself” and suggested that there is “currently no vaccine against stupidity”.

In the run up to the Senedd election, he spoke at a ‘How to Stop the Lib Dems with Lembit Öpik’ event organised by the Conservative Party.

He was introduced by former Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling, Conservative Member of Parliament for Epsom and Ewell.

I feel quite sad about this because I remember the good times. I first came across Lembit in the early 90s when he was so focused on growing the party’s membership and was making a name for himself in the north east.

You can’t really be in a political party while very publicly advising another, so this was inevitable. I think that even those who have been exasperated by things that Lembit has done over the years will wish that things could have been different.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Chris Bertram 9th Jun '21 - 9:03am

    Surprised at this, thought he had left us long ago.

  • Barry Long 9th Jun '21 - 9:18am

    I am very sad to read this. I worked with him in Montgomeryshire, where he was a good constituency MP despite his lifestyle. Having been involved in politics since my childhood, I thought I knew how to do do canvassing but a training session with Lembit showed how much more could be achieved. He was a great campaigner and was for many years an asset to the party, getting us more than 50% of the vote here in 2005. His endorsement of the Conservatives will not help us here, where we have now had 2 Tory MPs since he narrowly lost in 2010. I find it hard to understand how he has done this.

