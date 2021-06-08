Boundary Commission proposals – what do you think?

Today the Boundary Commission for England released its first stage proposals for parliamentary seats in England. You can read the proposals for every part of the country here. The proposals for Scotland and Wales come out next month.

For Liberal Democrats, there was mixed news.

In Hertfordshire, there is a new constituency which comprises the entire Three Rivers Council area, which should be a good prospect for us as we have run that Council successfully for a long time. This will mean that one ward from Daisy Cooper’s St Albans constituency will move into the new seat but it’s otherwise largely unchanged.

However, the news was less promising in Cumbria where Tim Farron’s seat is proposed to be split with our strong areas of Westmoreland and South Lakes being put into separate seats.

It’s fair to say that Tim was less than impressed:

Only someone who's never been to Cumbria would put Windermere in with Whitehaven and Kirkby Lonsdale in with Alston! These are only draft proposals but whatever seats do get agreed we will fight and fight to win. We’ve won Westmorland 5 times against the odds & we’ll do it again https://t.co/2BJ4obyKr6 — Tim Farron (@timfarron) June 8, 2021

The overall picture is that seats are being created in the south east and lost in other parts of England.

Kingston and Surbiton (Ed Davey), Twickenham (Munira Wilson) and Richmond Park (Sarah Olney) aren’t affected too much.

Layla Moran loses a couple of strong Tory ward and gains a couple of Labour ones so that’s probably a net gain for her.

The picture is similar in Bath for Wera Hobhouse.

In east London, the Poplar and Limehouse seat loses some strong Labour areas while keeping the areas where we have been working these past few years.

And the old Finchley and Golders Green seat becomes Finchley and Muswell Hill with the addition of some Lib Dem bits from Lynne Featherstone’s old Hornsey and Wood Green seat so that could be a very good prospect for us.

This isn’t the final outcome though. The proposals now have an initial 8 week consultation and some later public hearings before final plans are published and will come into force in 2023.

If you have something to say about these changes, you can respond to the consultation here

What do you think of the changes? Have you spotted any more opportunties/dangers for us? Let us know in the comments.