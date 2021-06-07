Why levelling up is not just a challenge for the Conservatives

The pledge to ‘level up’ the left behind parts of England is key to what happens in English politics over the next 3-5 years and beyond (I say ‘English’ politics because the dominant political issues in the four nations of the UK seem to be diverging). Boris Johnson’s promises to revive the towns and industrial communities of northern and coastal England have raised expectations, and won votes and seats. But even if he calls an election early in 2023 he will need to have demonstrated that commitment in increased expenditure to retain many of the votes won over in 2019.

The difficulty of reconciling this promise with the Conservative ideology of low taxes and a constant squeeze on public expenditure has just been demonstrated by the refusal to accept Sir Kevan Collins’s estimate of the scale of investment need in schools to catch up with years of neglect capped by 18 months of pandemic. £50 per pupil, offset by a reduction in the pupil premium, presents ‘an undervaluation of the importance of education’, Collins declared as he resigned.

The UK has the widest gaps in both regional and personal inequality of any OECD country apart from the USA. Levelling up (let alone ‘Building Back Better’) means sustained investment to reduce those gaps: not only in education but also in transport links, economic regeneration, and local communities and government. Johnson has given the impression that he’s committed to that investment– without, of course, thinking about the detail. Sunak has presented the Treasury view that long-term commitments to increased spending are dangerous; planning for the next Budget includes more cuts than increases. The Conservative Right still believes in cutting public spending and leaving economic strategies to the private sector.

Here is a fundamental contradiction in government strategy. The ‘comfortable leavers’ who voted for Brexit did not vote for higher taxes and sharper transfers to England’s poorer communities. But the left behind who gave Johnson his 80-seat majority in December 2019 look to him to spend generously on rebuilding local communities, bus and rail links, and industries.

But this is not an easy dilemma for Liberal Democrats to resolve, either. Our greatest mistake in entering the coalition in 2010 was to acquiesce in George Osborne’s approach to closing the deficit primarily by cutting spending rather than by investing for growth and raising tax. Opinion polls now show that the majority of voters are in principle in favour of raising taxes – though many may happily assume that others will pay the higher rates rather than themselves. We are currently a party strongest in the prosperous South-East, with membership most strongly from graduate professionals who already hit the 40% rate of income tax. Our activists and councillors are conscious of pockets of poverty in London, and as champions of local action will not instinctively support increased transfers of public spending to other regions.

But we are a national party. We believe in equal opportunities for all citizens, through education and training, through opportunities for work and participation in public life without sliding down to London. Those of us who’ve spent our political careers campaigning in northern cities and towns have seen the cumulative effect of industrial decline, long-term reductions in local government spending and local autonomy, since Margaret Thatcher’s government first began to shift Britain towards a small-state, service-dominated country. England’s entrenched inequalities, and the political resentments that has generated, cannot be reversed without a sustained increase in public spending.

President Biden has come to a similar conclusion in the only ‘western’ democracy that has a wider gap between rich and poor than the UK: he is pushing for a massive investment programme worthy of President Roosevelt. The Dutch have pledged to invest more on rebuilding public education than Sir Kevan Collins asked for here. Germany has managed to sustain a highly successful economy, and a less divided society, with a level of public spending significantly higher than Britain over the past 40 years.

Social Liberals will recognise that the narrower ideology of free market economic liberals does not provide answers to the complex challenges of rapid technological and climate changes, social disorientation, and the erosion of local autonomy and identity that we face. We need ‘New Deal’ Liberalism (you might even call it ‘social democracy’) to meet the challenge.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.