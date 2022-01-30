Lessons from 97 Lib Dem/Labour co-operation – Compass/SLF podcast

Lib Dems and Labour swapping lists of target seats, co-operating on policy and not getting in each other’s way helped oust the Tories in 1997. What lessons can we learn from that today?

This week, I went along to the recording of Compass’s “It’s Bloody Complicated” podcast. Our own Duncan Brack, Compass’s Neal Lawson who was one of the fixers of the deals between Blair and Ashdown and YouGov’s Peter Kellner who looked back to 1997 and the co-operation between Tony Blair and Paddy Ashdown. The event was chaired by Compass’s Frances Foley

Duncan explained how, after the disappointment of the 1992 election, there were tentative attempts to float idea of co-operation between non Conservative parties but Labour under John Smith were not interested.

When Blair became leader, there was significant co-operation including swapping information on target seats. Later on, Neal Lawson told of a meeting in a pub in Victoria where bits of paper were swapped.

A significant part of this was that information was fed to the Mirror during the campaign. Their subsequent recommendations on tactical voting meant that we won 20 out of our 22 targets.

There was also a lot of parliamentary co-operation between the two parties on policy, the most open being the Cook Maclennan talks on constitutional reform.

There was comparison to 2019 where virtually no tactical voting took place. If Labour voters are going to vote Lib Dem an vice versa, they need to like each other’s leader and have a relatively positive view of what they are saying.

Neal Lawson remembered that Paddy Ashdown and Tony Blair were pretty happy to be seen together in a way that you don’t see with Keir Starmer and Ed Davey today.

He argued more for an electoral pact arrangement which Peter Kellner warned against on the basis that voters don’t like being told to support another party and would prefer to make their own choices. If arrangements did happen, they should be voluntary, arranged locally rather than imposed centrally and in a very few places.

Duncan Brack echoed that, saying that voters like choice and you can’t just deploy them en masse.

There was a discussion about PR and winning the arguments for it within the Labour Party.

What didn’t go well in 1997? Duncan ruefully said that the problem was that it worked too well and if Labour hadn’t had such a huge majority, we’d have had more chance of PR.

There was some discussion about the possible outcome of the next election if the Conservatives were the largest party and the dynamics of any coalition between the opposition parties.

There were some really interesting questions on how we overcome the historical tensions between Labour and the Lib Dems, UBI, the consequences of the Elections Bill on third party campaigning and an interesting one from a Lib Dem on the contrast between the charisma of Blair and Ashdown and today’s leaders.

For me, I think that we need to be way ahead of where we are on joint co-operation to get rid of the Tories. Like Duncan, I am wary of full blown electoral pacts. I remember the energy and morale sapping seat negotiations between the Liberals and the SDP and the more recent Unite to Remain and, believe me, there are much better uses of time.

One of the most useful things we and Labour should be doing is working together to change the mood music of politics away from nationalist, populist right onto something much more progressive. We need to amplify each other’s messages in a way that resonates with our own voters so that we create the motivation for us to vote for each other’s parties. We were very good at doing that in North Shropshire and Chesham and Amersham but it needs to be much wider than that.

The recording of the event will eventually appear here. It’s definitely worth a listen.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings