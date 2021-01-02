Let’s fix this country first

I have thought for a while that Brexit is not just about Brexit. Leaving

the EU is only a step on the way for fundamental Brexiters to get what

they want, which is to turn Britain into a neoliberal paradise –

Singapore on Thames is exactly what they want. That being the case,

populism is not going to disappear, because it is still the primary tool

for securing that end. Farage has already switched from Brexit to covid:

he is adept at latching on to anything that stokes resentment, and we

will continue to see the politics of resentment at high intensity for

years to come.

For that reason, I think Nick Tolhurst here:

So one last go. I will try to do this thread without swearing but it will be hard…

…and I’m afraid im really going to have to spell it out to some of you. This EU has set out a way back to Rejoin…but many of you remainers still don’t get it…. – A thread – — Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) December 31, 2020

is right about future prospects but wrong about strategy. I’m coming to

think more and more that figuring out how to rejoin the EU is the wrong

focus, for two reasons. The first is that the populists will use it

against us very successfully: it will actually do us more harm than

good. The second is that if we are to be acceptable as renewed members

of the EU we have to fix this country first. We have massive problems –

the voting system which denies power to people, the Parliamentary system

which denies power to MPs, the media system which allows newspapers to

tell lies without consequence, the tax system which allows rich people

to find all sorts of ways to protect “their” money, the economic system

which promotes inequality (and inequality kills, as we are seeing ever

more with Covid), etc, etc, etc.

This is a long term struggle. (The Brexiters have spent forty years

refusing to accept the result of the 1975 referendum and plotting for

this moment.) In some ways we should view it like a military campaign.

Don’t fight battles you can’t win – if we focus on re-entry to the EU

now, we will not win that battle, we will merely give strength to our

enemies. And secondly, you don’t just slam in and fight a battle when it

is offered, you first shape the battlefield – you organise your army,

you build up supplies, you send small elements to nibble away at your

enemies’ strength, you pick when and where you are going to fight. That

takes a great deal of organisaiton and preparation. And you always start

with what you have now, not with what you wish you had, So we start with

this country, here and now – it’s rotten voting system, its rotten

economic system, its rotten political system, its rotten culture which

promotes argument over conversation.

So my feeling is we should work on our internal problems, which is a

massive job in itself, and let the gravitational pull of the EU

gradually repair our relationship to the point where we can begin again

to talk realistically about our integrated future.

I end with a titbit: a very interesting thread by German historian

Helene von Bismarck on why Brexit does not signal the end of populism

here:

While we await white smoke signalling a #Brexit deal, let us consider what the end of the transition period on 31 Dec (deal or no deal) will mean for the future of UK politics. Will the end of the Brexit process lead to the end of British #populism? I am very sceptical.

Thread 1/ — Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) December 4, 2020

* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk