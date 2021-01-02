Let’s fix this country first

I have thought for a while that Brexit is not just about Brexit. Leaving
the EU is only a step on the way for fundamental Brexiters to get what
they want, which is to turn Britain into a neoliberal paradise –
Singapore on Thames is exactly what they want. That being the case,
populism is not going to disappear, because it is still the primary tool
for securing that end. Farage has already switched from Brexit to covid:
he is adept at latching on to anything that stokes resentment, and we
will continue to see the politics of resentment at high intensity for
years to come.
For that reason, I think Nick Tolhurst here:
So one last go.
I will try to do this thread without swearing but it will be hard…
…and I’m afraid im really going to have to spell it out to some of you.
This EU has set out a way back to Rejoin…but many of you remainers still don’t get it….
– A thread –
— Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@nicktolhurst) December 31, 2020
is right about future prospects but wrong about strategy. I’m coming to
think more and more that figuring out how to rejoin the EU is the wrong
focus, for two reasons. The first is that the populists will use it
against us very successfully: it will actually do us more harm than
good. The second is that if we are to be acceptable as renewed members
of the EU we have to fix this country first. We have massive problems –
the voting system which denies power to people, the Parliamentary system
which denies power to MPs, the media system which allows newspapers to
tell lies without consequence, the tax system which allows rich people
to find all sorts of ways to protect “their” money, the economic system
which promotes inequality (and inequality kills, as we are seeing ever
more with Covid), etc, etc, etc.
This is a long term struggle. (The Brexiters have spent forty years
refusing to accept the result of the 1975 referendum and plotting for
this moment.) In some ways we should view it like a military campaign.
Don’t fight battles you can’t win – if we focus on re-entry to the EU
now, we will not win that battle, we will merely give strength to our
enemies. And secondly, you don’t just slam in and fight a battle when it
is offered, you first shape the battlefield – you organise your army,
you build up supplies, you send small elements to nibble away at your
enemies’ strength, you pick when and where you are going to fight. That
takes a great deal of organisaiton and preparation. And you always start
with what you have now, not with what you wish you had, So we start with
this country, here and now – it’s rotten voting system, its rotten
economic system, its rotten political system, its rotten culture which
promotes argument over conversation.
So my feeling is we should work on our internal problems, which is a
massive job in itself, and let the gravitational pull of the EU
gradually repair our relationship to the point where we can begin again
to talk realistically about our integrated future.
I end with a titbit: a very interesting thread by German historian
Helene von Bismarck on why Brexit does not signal the end of populism
here:
While we await white smoke signalling a #Brexit deal, let us consider what the end of the transition period on 31 Dec (deal or no deal) will mean for the future of UK politics. Will the end of the Brexit process lead to the end of British #populism? I am very sceptical.
Thread 1/
— Helene von Bismarck (@HeleneBismarck) December 4, 2020
* Rob Parsons is a Lib Dem member in Lewes. He blogs at http://acomfortableplace.blogspot.co.uk