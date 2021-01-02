Ed Davey calls on Government to make it easier for retired health professionals to work

We’ve all seen some pretty scary things on social media and the news about the strain that some hospitals, particularly in the South East, are under.

Critically ill Covid patients in Kent are being transported by ambulance and helicopter as far as Bristol, Leeds, Southampton & Portsmouth. Oxygen is running out. ICU nursing has gone from 1:1 to 1:4. Please, everyone, take Covid seriously. PLEASE 😔https://t.co/NFc3nqVuSH — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) January 1, 2021

Just finished another night shift Feels like its getting worse We’re having to put 2 people per cubicle in our A&E Yet we still have ambulances queuing up waiting to off-load If admissions continue at this rate

We will not have the staff, capacity or actual space to manage

1/ — Dr Sonia Adesara (@SoniaAdesara) December 31, 2020

In the past few days, I’ve seen accounts of a friend’s relative waiting hours for an emergency ambulance and then spending more than a day in A & E before a bed could be found in a ward.

Just on my social media, I am seeing several people each day testing positive. I’m aware of people having the virus, too, although, thankfully, nobody I know has been seriously ill with it. However, the so called “mild” version is extremely unpleasant.

With all this in mind, you can just imagine the stress that front line health workers must be facing. Exhausted already by the first wave and the race to catch up with the backlog of things that didn’t happen during it, the intensity of the second wave is at times overwhelming for them.

And that’s before any of them catch the virus and have to take time off themselves.

They need reinforcements, so it would help if retired health professionals could take some of the strain, even if it is covering things away from the front line.

But apparently the system makes it difficult for that to happen seamlessly.

Our Ed Davey has got himself into the Sun today, calling on Matt Hancock to sort this out. He said:

As you know, we are in the middle of one of the worst health crises this country has ever seen and our hospitals and urgent care centres are already overwhelmed. Yet, retired medical staff are being prevented from returning to the frontline due to a mountain of unnecessary red tape.

I urge you to slash this bureaucratic burden so more doctors and nurses can help with the vaccine roll out and to fight the Covid pandemic more generally.

Getting into the Sun is a big deal. Love it or hate it, and I certainly don’t love it, it is read by many people that the party needs to reach. They need to know that we exist and we are doing stuff to help them. So, well played to Ed and to the press office staff who were responsible for this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings