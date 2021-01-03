LDV’s Sunday Six

Welcome to the first Sunday of 2021.

Here are six hand-picked items from today’s media to inform, amuse or provoke you.

As Scotland records the worst drug rate death in Europe, costing the job of Joe Fitzpatrick, the Public Health Minister last month, a senior lawyer, Ian Smith of defence firm Keegan Smith backs decriminalisation, according to the Herald.

“That’s why I’m an advocate of decriminalisation. If you take the criminal element out of it, you take the stigma out of it, take the labelling out of it and recognise that they’re people who need help.”

“There needs to be a shift in society from seeing these as deaths of ‘junkies’ to deaths of abused, traumatised kids who turned into adults.

He said: “Most of the people I know that take heroin and almost all of the ones who have died, have come from childhood trauma. Heroin, drugs and alcohol, are a way for them to deal with that.

This is something Liberal Democrats have been calling for for years and it could become a key issue in the Scottish elections this year. The SNP Government cut drug and alcohol rehab services early on in this term. Although the funding was later reinstated, the consequences in terms of homelessness and deaths were serious.

Support for assisted dying is growing and the election of more progressive MSPs could make it possible to introduce legislation after the next elections, scheduled to take place in May. Lib Dem MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton is quoted in this Scotsman article:

We wouldn’t want to launch a bill unless we were confident that we had the numbers.

But every successive Parliament has a seen a shift towards this to the point that we are at the tipping point into majority. We just need a few more like-minded progressive MSPs to join our ranks.

This is a dignity that we should be affording to Scots at the end of their lives.

Fans of Russell T Davies’ writing will be interested in this article he’s written in the Observer to coincide with his new tv drama, It’s a Sin, about when AIDS first became prevalent in the 1980s, with the heartbreaking impact of not only the disease but the prejudice and stigma which was allowed to grow up around it.

But me? I looked away. Oh, I went on marches and gave a bit of money and said how sad it was, but really, I couldn’t quite look at it. This impossible thing. There are boys whose funerals I didn’t attend. Letters I didn’t write. Parents I didn’t see. Late last year, I bumped into the father of a good friend who’d died in 1992. We chatted, politely, hopelessly, and I flailed around, wondering how to apologise after all this time for not going to the funeral. But then I realised it hardly mattered. No one went. The shame had been so great that they only had 25 people for a lovely, lively lad, dead by 28. They were comparatively lucky to have had a funeral at all. Back then, there were undertakers who refused to handle the bodies. Crematoriums that turned people away in case their staff were contaminated. Some lonely funerals happened at night, so no one could see.

Families split up by the Home Office’s harsh deportation policy speak to the Observer

Testimony gathered by the Observer reveals the policy’s impact. Sammy’s father, Chris, was deported to Jamaica last year for a non-violent criminal offence. The 17-year-old found out the day before, when she arrived home from school and her mother told her to quickly pack a bag to take to the detention centre. Sammy was given five minutes to say goodbye. “I felt numb and I still do. It feels like he’s died, really,” she said. “I wish people would imagine what it must be like for him. He’s all alone with nobody around. He can’t even give us a hug or pick us up from school.” Sammy says she never had the opportunity to tell the court how his deportation would affect her.

The Sunday Times has an interesting article (£) on the future of the House of Lords, which could be a useful indicator on the source of scrutiny that Boris Johnson’s ethics-free government could go after next. Basically they think he will abuse its processes to the point where it loses all credibility. Liberal Democrats have always wanted to see the revising chamber fully elected and tried in vain to get the job one when in coalition. You need a Chamber to scrutinise and sense check legislation and hold the Government to account, especially when the electoral system for the Commons fails to deliver the Parliament that people ask for. On less than half the vote, the Government can do pretty much what it likes with a majority of 80.

US election geeks will be excited by the Georgia run-offs which are happening on Tuesday. Caused because no candidate for either of the state’s senate candidates secured 50% of the vote in November, Democrats Jon Ossoff (a mate of our Alistair Carmichael’s) and Raphael Warnock aim to unseat the two Republicans, one of whom is a full blown Q’Anon conspiracy theorist. It’s on a knife edge. The outcome will determine whether Joe Biden is able to do anything of consequence when he takes office in just 17 days time. Surely it must be a good sign if, as The Independent reports, Donald Trump is on the warpath saying that the process is illegal?

Mr Trump’s attack on the election came as he falsely tweeted an incorrect claim that the state legislatures were “not in any way responsible for the massive changed made to the voting process.”

This is an argument that Republicans and right-wing commentators have unsuccessfully made to try and invalidate Democrat election wins in battleground states in November.