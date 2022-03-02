Let’s welcome the end of the 15 year rule

Legislation is in the pipeline to restore voting rights to around a million British nationals who have been disenfranchised by living overseas for over 15 years. See James Churchill’s article of 9th February in LDV for more aspects on the subject.

Reaction to previous articles has brought to light a number of misconceptions about this significant group, many of whom are potential Lib Dem voters and even members.

As representatives of Lib Dems Overseas we would like to allay any concerns or disinformation by addressing some of the most frequent points that have been raised in the past.

Why should Brits abroad get to vote when they don’t pay tax?

Most in fact pay tax in their host countries but Brits overseas are also liable to a range of taxes in the UK, such as income from UK rentals, pensions and Inheritance Tax which applies wherever they live in the world if they are deemed (as the vast majority are) UK domiciled.

Why don’t they just vote in their host countries?

Most Brits are transient in their host countries and in any event would not be allowed to vote unless they adopted citizenship, which in turn would normally entail cutting ties with the UK and potentially losing their passports.

Why would they be interested in voting if they no longer live in the UK?

Many, if not most, Brits working overseas plan to return to the UK at some point in their lives. They deserve a say so they can influence the kind of Britain they will return to and their children will inherit. If they all could have voted in the Brexit referendum it is highly likely the UK would still be part of the EU today. Even if a British citizen plans to remain overseas he probably has family members in the UK and supports the economy through home visits and investments.

Aren’t people who live overseas usually wealthy and likely to vote Conservative?

No doubt there are some high-living individuals around the world in tax havens like Monaco or living a life of Riley on a yacht in the Bahamas. But for every one of those there will be thousands employed as oil workers, legal and financial professionals, medical workers, entrepreneurs, missionaries, project teams, engineers, teachers etc., and of course a huge number of retirees and students.

Why would new voters support the Lib Dems?

Firstly, there is considerable disillusionment among the British community overseas regarding the performance of the present government and its party leader, or partying leader perhaps to be more accurate. The Lib Dems strongly support a closer union with the EU. Most Brits abroad would appear to share that view. Of the million British pensioners living abroad, half of them have had their state pensions frozen from the time they left the UK. Many appeals have been made in recent years to the Conservative government to address this long-standing anomaly and to consider the plight of the pensioners but they have chosen to turn a blind eye. The Lib Dems, however, are very supportive of their cause. Which party do you think these half a million frozen pensioners will vote for?

* Colin Bloodworth is the Head of Policy for the Lib Dems Overseas Executive .