Britain’s party system under Proportional Representation: where should the Liberal Democrats be placed?

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have entered into an informal electoral agreement to prevent anti-Conservative opposition being split at the next election. Giving Labour a free hand to rebuilding their Red Wall, they will give us equal freedom to dismantle the Blue Wall. With major trade union opposition to Proportional Representation having been removed, it might be possible that the replacement of First Past The Post with PR will be adopted by Labour as party policy and enacted by the next government.

Change to the electoral system will inevitably result in behavioural changes amongst those operating within the political system. With PR, voters can vote as they wish and expect to get their desired representatives rather than having to vote tactically for the lesser of two evils. And, politicians would be required to be more conciliatory and cooperative in order to win votes and form governments, the negative campaigning typical of FPTP likely being a liability. PR will also change the party system.

A Conservative- and Labour-dominated two-party plus system has naturally resulted from FPTP, the British electorate’s desire for a true multiparty system being long frustrated with the seat shares of third parties being unfairly suppressed. With Single Transferable Voting being our party’s preference, and hopefully that of Labour in the future, the British party system under PR is likely retain two major parties but would grant greater (proportional) influence to smaller parties. STV would allow the Liberal Democrats to reclaim our rightful position as Britain’s third party, with a fair and considerable seat share (fifty-nine if STV had been used at the last election, based on votes cast under FPTP). Within such a system, we should consider the role our party should play.

One option for our party could be the development of our new electoral agreement with Labour into a wider electoral and political alliance. In Scandinavian party systems such as those of Sweden and Norway, PR systems have resulted in so-called ‘red-green’ alliances, comprising major social democratic, socialist, green or centrist parties, which campaign as separate parties but would automatically form a coalition government if they were to win a majority of parliamentary seats. In Britain, a left-leaning progressive alliance would likely encompass the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Greens, effectively a traffic light coalition akin to that currently governing Germany. Within such an alliance, the vote and seat shares of each party would determine their influence upon the government agenda they would collectively formulate and enter into.

Whilst this would be a natural fit for the Liberal Democrats, membership of such a bloc (admittedly a semi-permanent institution in Sweden) could pose several problems. Such an explicit arrangement with Labour and the Greens could dissuade Tory left voters from voting for us as a lower preference or a protest vote, which we would rely upon in part for our rearrangement with Labour to be effective. It could be possible that a Labour-Lib Dem-Green alliance could end our party’s independence, merging into a single party as did happen with the Danish Red-Green Alliance. And, it could force the Conservatives to try and form their alliance with other right-leaning parties, namely Reform UK, the DUP and the UUP, pushing them or any Conservative-led government to the extreme right.

The alternative option for our party could be to act as an independent kingmaker, willing to enter into a coalition or supply-and-confidence agreement with Labour or the Conservatives, changing allegiances with changing electoral fortunes. In party systems where two major parties of government continue to exist under PR, minor parties have managed to effectively accommodate such a role, with ACT New Zealand historically being able to leverage its seat share to incorporate its policies into government agendas of both the Labour and National parties.

Although we would have greater negotiating strength under PR than we had in 2010 under FPTP, even suggesting that our party ally with the Conservatives would justifiably sound alarm bells amongst leadership and membership alike. However, the prospect, no matter how remote, might just have to seem possible enough for some Conservative voters to list our candidates amongst their preferences in the belief that we would support a Conservative-led government if we are ever to win their votes. Also, such a perceived openness would put paid to likely Conservative criticism that we would not be putting the country first.

If our party is serious about the adoption of PR, we should seriously consider our position in the party system that it would create and plan accordingly.

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.